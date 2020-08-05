BOISE — The Idaho Foodbank by the end of September aims to move to a larger facility that will allow it to handle higher volumes of fresh and frozen foods.
The nonprofit plans to vacate a 28,700-square-foot building in east Boise. It will occupy 65,000 square feet of a Meridian, Idaho, building that previously housed grocery supplier Capitol Distributing, which moved to Caldwell. The remaining 37,000 square feet of the building will be offered for lease.
The food bank receives donated food from many sources and distributes it throughout Idaho. It also has facilities in Lewiston and Pocatello.
The food bank started exploring southwest Idaho expansion options more than five years ago in response to rising demand as the population grew and housing costs outpaced wages.
“As it turns out, given the pandemic, the timing is really perfect for us to have a larger facility that will support the need for increased volume of fresh and frozen foods,” President and CEO Karen Vauk said.
“With the additional capacity, we’ll be able to receive greater volumes of donations,” she said. “There is so much generosity in our state. … In the past, we were not able to accept all of those donations because of limited capacity. With the new building, that will no longer be the case.”
The food bank about seven years ago started receiving, storing and distributing higher volumes of fresh and frozen foods.
“That timing also aligned with our intentional emphasis on providing more nutritious foods,” Vauk said. Some 84% of last year’s volume was in that category.
Farmers and ranchers have donated more produce and meat to the food bank in recent years, she said. And participation in the Feeding the Northwest collaborative of regional food banks “gives us access to greater volume and variety of of produce we can bring in and distribute in Idaho.”
The move will increase cooler space fourfold, and more than double freezer and dry-storage space. A teaching kitchen, volunteer work area and conference rooms are planned.
The food bank so far has raised 65% of the cost of buying and renovating the building. Capitol and Jacksons Cos., the convenience-store chain that Capitol supplies, provided a $1.88 million lead gift.
Vauk said the organization aimed to increase volume by 30% during the pandemic. That was achieved in less than two months. It has been distributing 2.7 million to 2.8 million pounds of food a month including about 1.2 million pounds through USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
“How quickly we are distributing food became a heightened focus,” she said.