2023-24 Idaho FFA officers

Idaho FFA's new state officers following the 2023 State Leadership Conference in Twin Falls on April 8. Pictured from left in the back row are Clayton Moore, treasurer; Carson Suchan, vice president; Josiah Knapp, reporter; and Delainee Ellsworth, president. From left in the front row are Kamille Mirkin, sentinel; and Hallye Duckett, secretary.

 Carol Ryan Dumas/Capital Press

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Blue jacket enthusiasm filled the gymnasium at the College of Southern Idaho as FFA members welcomed their new state leadership team on Saturday.

More than 1,700 members and teachers attended the annual state convention.

