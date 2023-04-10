Idaho FFA's new state officers following the 2023 State Leadership Conference in Twin Falls on April 8. Pictured from left in the back row are Clayton Moore, treasurer; Carson Suchan, vice president; Josiah Knapp, reporter; and Delainee Ellsworth, president. From left in the front row are Kamille Mirkin, sentinel; and Hallye Duckett, secretary.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Blue jacket enthusiasm filled the gymnasium at the College of Southern Idaho as FFA members welcomed their new state leadership team on Saturday.
More than 1,700 members and teachers attended the annual state convention.
The new team is led by President Delainee Ellsworth, a senior at Deary High School. Other members of the team are Vice President Carson Suchan, a senior at Minico High School; Secretary Hallye Duckett, a senior at Vallivue High School; Treasurer Clayton Moore, a senior at Weiser High School; Reporter Josiah Knapp, a senior at Hagerman High School; and Sentinel Kamille Mirkin, a senior at Jerome High School.
Ellsworth is president of the North Idaho FFA District and plans to pursue agriculture education at the University of Idaho.
One of her biggest goals in the year ahead is “to bridge that gap between the chapter, district and state levels and be that shining light for FFA members,” she said.
Suchan is vice president of the East Magic Valley FFA District and plans to major in mechanical engineering at the University of Idaho.
“I hope to accomplish bringing FFA members together. FFA gave me my place and I want to give somebody else their place,” he said.
Duckett is secretary of the Vallivue FFA chapter and plans to pursue agribusiness and marketing at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
“I hope to inspire other FFA members to serve and to advocate, use their voice to talk about their passions,” she said.
Moore is president of the Western Idaho FFA District and plans to major in agricultural science, communication and leadership at the University of Idaho.
“I hope to inspire and set an example for our members. I also hope to connect with them like my role models did with me,” he said.
Knapp is president of the North Magic Valley District and plans to major in agricultural science, communication and leadership at the University of Idaho.
“I just want to be able to give back to the organization that gave me so much,” he said.
FFA has transformed him, giving him social skills and helping him overcome a fear of public speaking, he said.
Mirkin is president of the South Magic Valley FFA District and plans to major in agribusiness at the University of Idaho.
“I hope to be able to create an environment where all the members feel very welcome and our state office team is an approachable resource,” she said.
