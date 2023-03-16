Idaho potatoes

Potatoes were at the center of a case in which three Idaho farmers tried to defraud the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. 

BOISE — Three Eastern Idaho farmers have paid a total of $500,000 to settle allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent Coronavirus Food Assistance Program applications.

The program, known as CFAP, was intended to provide direct support to farmers and ranchers to offset losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

