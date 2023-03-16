BOISE — Three Eastern Idaho farmers have paid a total of $500,000 to settle allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent Coronavirus Food Assistance Program applications.
The program, known as CFAP, was intended to provide direct support to farmers and ranchers to offset losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The settlement resolves allegations that Merrill Hanny, Roger Burke and Robert Sollis included millions of pounds of potatoes on Burke’s and Sollis’ CFAP applications that were actually owned by Hanny, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.
In doing so, Burke and Hanny obtained CFAP funds they were not eligible to receive, and Hanny was able to circumvent the $250,000 cap on CFAP funds he could receive.
“The vast majority of Idahoans who applied for CFAP funds played by the rules,” U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said in a press release.
“Unfortunately, some individuals have sought to line their pockets by defrauding taxpayer-funded pandemic relief programs like USDA’s CFAP program. We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to pursue and hold such individuals accountable,” he said.
The settlement is a result of a coordinated effort between the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.