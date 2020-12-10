Idaho Farm Bureau Federation Vice President Richard Durrant is hearing more concerns about regulation lately.
“I’m hearing, as I talk to producers around the state, that they are definitely concerned about what (President-elect Joe Biden's) administration is going to mean for ag, especially as we see choices of officials in each organization and the cabinet,” Durrant said. “That’s not to say we can’t work with these individuals. But it definitely means environmental issues are going to become much more challenging to work with, and costly.”
Biden plans to select Tom Vilsack as agriculture secretary. He held the post for all eight years of President Barack Obama’s administration.
Durrant said Vilsack is “a known quantity, and we have had a working relationship with him. We have had that relationship, and I am hoping we are not going to be blindsided with anything.”
Farm Bureau will be watching other USDA appointments and hires.
“Although it was probably a much more challenging administration under Obama, they are still going to listen to us,” Durrant said. “They will have a different agenda. That’s what politics is all about.”
Concern about regulation has increased among IFBF members since the election.
“We’re going to be facing new challenges trying to figure out how to wander through the new regulations that are going to be showing up,” Durrant said.
Some regulations were eased under President Donald Trump’s administration, and “the feeling was that we were making progress,” he said.
Now, Durrant said, Idaho farmers and ranchers are watching for policy changes and potentially stricter regulation in areas such as air and water quality, stream-bank preservation, and how public lands are managed for grazing access and wildfire risk reduction.
Durrant, a Kuna, Idaho, farmer and grain-storage operator, has logged 32,000 miles traveling the state since taking office a year ago. He visited 25 of the 40 counties served by IFBF offices and had additional meetings over online platforms. He plans to visit the rest of the state’s Farm Bureau offices in 2021.
“I’ll keep visiting people and keep listening to their concerns,” he said.
Durrant has heard much concern about farmland loss in Idaho. Population growth is a primary driver. Solutions discussed in recent years have included changing zoning policies and using land trusts.
Particularly around the larger cities, “we are seeing a reduction of prime ag ground as it is going into housing,” he said. “That definitely is a concern as I have talked to producers.”
Meatpacking capacity and access is another concern. Durrant said it can take months or even a year to get an animal into a facility for processing.
IFBF members at the group’s recent annual meeting endorsed policies that would streamline how ranchers get meat to consumers.