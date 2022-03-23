Farmer Nick Blanksma of Hammett, Idaho, estimates his overall production costs are up at least 30% over last year.
“Farmers are getting hit by higher costs every which way,” Blanksma said in an Idaho Farm Bureau Federation news release.
Food costs have increased substantially over the past year and are expected to continue to rise in 2022, the organization said. And farm production costs are increasing, sometimes dramatically.
“All of our prices are way up,” said Meridian-area farmer and Ada County Farm Bureau President Neil Durrant. “Our costs are way up on every input we have.”
And producers wonder if Idaho will experience a second consecutive year of drought, he said.
A recent American Farm Bureau Federation Market Intel report said the cost of growing crops could outpace revenue for many farmers this year despite rising commodity prices and higher U.S. and global demand.
Darren Krzesnik, production manager for Treasure Valley Seed Co. in Homedale, Idaho, said production costs are continuing to rise rapidly.
“I don’t think anybody foresaw the jumps in costs that we’ve had in farm country,” he told Idaho Farm Bureau. “The equations are tough for these growers right now.”
Idaho potato growers’ overall production costs are expected to increase by 18% this year “if things stay where they are now,” said Ben Eborn, president of North American Potato Market News. “We haven’t even planted yet." Production costs in 2021 increased 15-18%.
Lewiston-area farmer Bill Flory said some inputs, such as fertilizer, doubled in price from last year. Others, such as insecticides and herbicides, are up 5-50%.
And availability of some important inputs, such as fertilizer and chemicals, is a major concern, Flory said. He worries about how supply-chain disruptions could affect availability in 2023.
Michael Williamson of Williamson Orchards and Vineyards outside Caldwell said labor now produces the biggest cost pinch. But other costs also are up, particularly fuel and fertilizer.
“We’re reducing inputs wherever we can, trying to find out what is absolutely essential to operate while still being able to produce a quality crop,” he said.
Idaho Farm Bureau Federation President Bryan Searle, a potato farmer from Shelley, said fallow farm fields on a large scale “would be frightening, but we are not seeing that happening. “While many farmers are reconsidering their usual crop mixes, they are pushing ahead with their annual planting plans.”
Ranchers and dairy operations also face substantially higher operating costs, largely due to the rising cost of feed.
Most of the state’s dairy operations remain above breakeven — but barely, and only because of high farm-level milk prices, Idaho Farm Bureau said.
Overall U.S. food prices were up 8% in February from a year ago, the U.S. Department of Labor reported. Many animal proteins rose by double-digit percentages while other food products, including produce, increased significantly.
Food prices were rising significantly before the war in Ukraine, which has exacerbated the increases, Andy Harig, Food Industry Association vice president of tax, trade and policy development, said in the Idaho Farm Bureau release.
Ukraine and Russia combined account for substantial global food exports, including about 29% of wheat exports, and Russia is a major exporter of fertilizer.