BOISE — The Idaho Farm Bureau Federation may redevelop its downtown Boise property as an "agriculture hub" with offices for other groups as well as public meeting and event spaces.
“A good farmer doesn’t mine the ground,” CEO Zak Miller said. “A good farmer works to optimize the ground.”
He said the site just northeast of the capitol could become an agriculture center where staff and members of various ag groups could “rub shoulders” and exchange ideas.
“We would see each other and ask, ‘What if?’" Miller said. There would be “more of those what-if moments, so more can become ‘wow’ moments.”
Sean Ellis, an Idaho Farm Bureau spokesman, said the facility also would function as an information resource. People could walk in and find out more about agriculture in the state.
Miller said as the state grows “it would help tell our story. We need to make sure citizens know the value of ag.”
A preliminary design plan calls for a five-story, 40,000-square-foot building with retail or office space at street level; offices on floors 2-4; and meeting, education and community space on the top floor.
Ag groups could lease office space or share ownership in the building with Farm Bureau, Miller said. Farm Bureau branding would be understated on the building’s exterior.
The preliminary plan also calls for an adjacent parking structure with more spaces than regulations require and room for large vehicles.
The parking structure would be built on the site of Farm Bureau’s current building. The building at 500 W. Washington St. dates from 1959 and is 7,660 square feet.
Farm Bureau would occupy about the same square footage in the new building, Miller said.
Farm Bureau several years ago acquired property at auction from the state.
Miller said a cost estimate for a new building is not available due to economic conditions, but it likely will exceed $10 million.
The Idaho Farm Bureau board in July is expected to consider the project. The board would need to decide whether to move forward, and to approve the design, construction schedule and cost.
“Those are sole decisions of the board,” Miller said. He does not have a vote.
Earlier, the board created a project steering committee and enlisted Lombard Conrad Architects, Boise, to work on preliminary designs.
Farm Bureau would keep its state headquarters in Pocatello, home to leadership and administrative staff as well most of the information division. The Boise office is home to governmental affairs staff and Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee management. Member relations regional managers work in both offices and around the state.
The organization has about 78,000 members who pay annual dues. More than 11,000 are farmers and ranchers.