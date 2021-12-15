The Idaho Farm Bureau Federation has honored two family farms for their efforts in agriculture.
Terry and Ashley Walton of Emmett received the Achiever in Agriculture Award. It recognizes young farmers or ranchers who have excelled in their operations and honed their leadership abilities.
Matt and Jessica Henderson of Swan Lake received the Excellence in Agriculture Award. It spotlights young Farm Bureau members who are involved in agriculture but have not yet earned a majority of their income from production agriculture.
Walton Ag LLC’s farm of 2,000-plus acres produces a variety of crops.
“I grew up farming, but my dad’s farm wasn’t quite big enough for another mouth,” Terry Walton, 33, said in an interview. “So we started our own farm from there.”
The Waltons married in 2010 and the next year rented 230 acres.
“I had a winter job welding,” Terry said. “I didn’t own any equipment except a pickup.”
He worked three winters at a welding shop before leaving to pursue farming exclusively. By then, he had enough equipment to do all on-farm tasks himself — and the farm was getting bigger.
“A year after we were married, a neighbor asked if we wanted to buy his place,” Walton said. “They carried us. I had like 20 bucks in my pocket after that first harvest.”
The Waltons ultimately would buy that and another farm property, about 140 acres combined.
“They gave me the chance to be the little guy in a big world. They carried me,” Walton said. If that had not happened, “there’s no way I could have done it with these land prices.”
The current operation includes the 140 acres the Waltons own and ground leased from 12 owners. Ashley worked on the farm early on and now handles the books.
Matt Henderson said Henderson Hogs, owned by his father, Mont, formerly used local butcher shops.
“Then everything became backlogged and full,” Matt Henderson said. “We couldn’t get our product out.”
They had an old barn and transformed it into a butcher shop, he said.
He butchers his animals for customers. Buyers of a whole hog now wait 12 weeks compared to about a year at some shops.
He plans to again send some work elsewhere when wait times ease.
“What we thought was going to be a little butcher shop is turning into another full-time job,” said Henderson, who works in maintenance for the city of Downey, Idaho. “I don’t have enough hours with my full-time job to do what needs to be done.”
He said customers “want to know where their animals come from. They want a high-quality animal raised properly and taken care of correctly.”
Since Henderson, 31, returned to the farm in 2013, the business shifted away from the commercial market, increased the number of mother hogs from about a dozen to nearly 50 and grew its annual butchered-hog total from about 200 to more than 700.