Idaho Farm Bureau Federation CEO Rick Keller will retire at the end of June after 21 years in that post and 41 with the organization.
The 19-member board of directors plans to name a successor by mid-May, and possibly sooner, board Vice President Richard Durrant told Capital Press. The job announcement will be circulated to IFBF staff and through all American Farm Bureau Federation channels.
Qualifications will include “definitely human relations and being able to interact with all parts of the American Farm Bureau Federation,” said Durrant, who farms north of Kuna. Keller “has done a tremendous job. … He has put all of his time and energy into Idaho Farm Bureau. He is a very dedicated individual.”
Board President Bryan Searle, who farms near Shelley, said the executive committee plans to hold one-on-one listening sessions with each staff member March 4-5 to finalize the job description, post the announcement March 15 to April 1, and narrow the field of candidates to two to four for interviews. The process recently was used successfully to hire a CEO for Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. of Idaho.
Pocatello-based IFBF employs about 20 and operates a sizable office in Boise. It has 37 county chapters in the state. Farmers and ranchers comprise its board.
IFBF said in a news release that membership increased during 39 of Keller’s 41 years with the organization, which represents 80,635 member families including about 14,000 involved with the state’s agricultural industry.
State and federal agencies and leaders regularly reach out to IFBF before making important decisions “because they know Farm Bureau reaches to the depth and breadth of farmers and ranchers throughout the state,” he said.
Keller, 65, said the best part of his job was “working with and getting to know the organization’s volunteer leaders as they worked to improve the livelihoods of the farmer and rancher members of the Farm Bureau.”
He started with Idaho Farm Bureau as a regional field manager for southeast Idaho and then served as organizational director, a position that had him responsible for working with membership and county Farm Bureaus throughout the state.
“The vast experience that Rick has gained working for Idaho Farm Bureau Federation and his knowledge about the organization as well as Idaho’s agricultural industry is hard to put into words,” Searle said. “He has breathed Farm Bureau and agriculture for more than four decades, and his leadership and experience truly will be missed.”
The board released a statement thanking Keller for his service and wishing him well in retirement.
“It has been an amazing experience that has blessed our lives immensely,” he said earlier in February in an email announcing his plans. “Of greatest satisfaction is the knowledge that Farm Bureau is in the very capable hands of professional and qualified staff.”
Keller said he and his wife, Alene, look forward to spending more time with their family, which includes five sons and 14 grandchildren.