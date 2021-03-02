Fresh-potato producers in Idaho and eastern Oregon will vote April 12-30 on whether to continue their federal marketing order.
Farmers who grew potatoes from Aug. 1, 2019, through July 31, 2020, are eligible to vote. The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service will continue the order if the referendum is supported by at least two-thirds of the producers voting, by number or volume.
Ballots and voting instructions are available electronically from Gregory A. Breasher at 303-326-2054 or Gregory.Breasher@usda.gov. They are available by mail at the USDA-AMS, Marketing Orders and Agreements Division, 1220 SW Third Ave., Suite 305, Portland, Ore., 97204.
The marketing order authorizes the establishment of size, grade, quality, maturity, container and pack regulations under USDA oversight.
Without the order and committee, “we wouldn’t have the establishment of these, and we wouldn’t have the USDA oversight that helps establish fair marketing and customer trust in what they are receiving on a consistent basis out of Idaho” and the region, Travis Blacker, manager of the Idaho-Eastern Oregon Potato Committee, told Capital Press.
The marketing order applies to fresh-potato growers and some 30 fresh-pack warehouses, he said. A referendum is conducted every seven to eight years.
The assessment is 0.2 cents per hundredweight for potatoes grown in Idaho and Malheur County, Ore.
Blacker is industry relations director for the Idaho Potato Commission.
Ten growers and six handlers comprise the committee, which meets about twice a year. Committee and order detail: https://www.ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/moa/945-idaho-oregon-potatoes