Planners in Canyon County, Idaho, want to hear from farmers and ranchers about how to handle population growth, much of which has taken over agricultural land.
Canyon County Development Services on Jan. 27 released a survey seeking input from farmers and ranchers about farmland preservation. It is available until Feb. 28 online at canyonco.org.
The county is updating its comprehensive plan to guide land-use decisions over the next 20 years. The last update was in 2011. State law requires county comprehensive plans to address agriculture.
The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho pegged Canyon County’s population at 224,530 last year, up from 198,160 five years earlier.
“There is a lot of concern about losing agricultural land, with all of the growth that the Treasure Valley has seen,” said Kate Dahl, a Canyon County planner.
“A lot of surveying and data that has come back has been from residents, so I am getting the general public’s perspective,” she said. “We haven’t seen any of those results specifically from the farmers themselves, and what the opinion is of the farming community on farmland preservation — at least not in any formal way.”
Survey participants describe their farm’s type and location, and rank ways in which farming is important economically and socially. They also weigh in on growth, local regulation, increasing land values and other factors that may challenge farming. They prioritize agriculture issues the county should address.
They are also asked if local government should provide funding for preserving farmland, in light of a university study that found the value of the taxes agricultural land pays exceeds the value of services it receives.
Another question addresses what owners plan to do with their farmland in retirement. The survey concludes with an opportunity to provide written comment.
“We hear a lot about farmland preservation,” Dahl said. “We are trying to get a sense from farmers about how concerned are they about the loss of farmland.”
Survey participants ideally will “provide us some direction on what sorts of strategies can be used to preserve farmland,” she said.
A Canyon County planning-area map delineates municipalities as well as northern and southern “agricultural belt” areas that are agriculture-driven and lack city services. Working groups from the assorted planning areas are contributing to the comprehensive plan update.
The belts are to be adopted as part of the updated comprehensive plan.
“We are going to look at those areas sort of as their own places with their own needs and wants, and try to create specialty policies,” Dahl said. The survey aims to help identify those needs, including some that may differ between the northern and southern agriculture belts. The two are separated by municipalities, highways, railroads and the Boise River.
The survey, the results of which are expected around mid-March, also aims to “give a sense of where people want to see growth,” she said, “where they do not want to see it, as well as the kinds of growth and how they want to see it develop.”
Results may clearly prompt Canyon County planners to pursue a specific policy direction, “but if we get more mixed results, we might do a follow-up survey that outlines more specific strategies for farmland preservation,” Dahl said.
The county also released a Rural Town survey to collect feedback on growth into cities’ areas of impact.