BOISE — The Idaho House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee advanced a resolution to oppose development of the Lava Ridge wind project.
Magic Valley Energy proposes up to 400 turbines on about 84,000 acres of federal, state and private land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties in the state’s south-central region. It would be one of the country’s largest wind developments.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management in a Draft Environmental Impact Statement said it prefers two smaller-scale alternatives. Other alternatives include approving the original proposal and taking no action. BLM early this month extended the comment period to April 20.
The committee on March 8 voted to send House Concurrent Resolution 4 to the full House with a do-pass recommendation.
The resolution says Lava Ridge has generated widespread opposition and would impact agriculture, recreation, wildlife and the Minidoka National Historic Site while straining communities.
It asks Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Raul Labrador to take legal steps to encourage BLM to select the no-action alternative.
Earlier, Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson expressed concerns in a letter to BLM.
The resolution gives state leaders further instruction and is stronger than a memorial, said Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, a co-sponsor of HCR 4. A memorial would function as a letter to Congress.
Economic development has been a priority for Clow, a former mayor and longtime city council member. He chairs the House Business Committee.
His concerns about Lava Ridge include that it would employ many workers for a short period during construction — pressuring other employers and a limited supply of housing — and comparatively few in the long term, he said. And much of the energy produced could be sent elsewhere.
“I went in with as open a mind as possible,” Clow said. “It seems everywhere I went, people were concerned about this, and from all walks of life and all political persuasions.”
Magic Valley Energy respects the House committee decision, which references concerns by some constituents and resolves that state leadership ensures Idaho interests are foremost in a decision about the project, said Amy Schutte, a project spokesperson.
Answers to many concerns the resolution cites are available through BLM’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement and other regulatory processes, she said. And awareness of the project’s benefits will increase as more people review the bureau’s analysis.
The draft statement shows that carrying out an action alternative “can balance protecting environmental resources with the significant need for additional sources of clean domestic energy for Idaho and the West,” Schutte said.
The regulatory process is set up to analyze the project on its merits fairly and accurately, said Luke Papez, senior project director of development for Magic Valley Energy.
“We are confident the regulatory process and the value the Lava Ridge wind project will bring to Idaho will be recognized, and the approval of one of BLM’s alternatives will be in the best interest of Idaho,” Papez said.
