A resolution opposing plans for one of the largest wind farms in the nation is progressing in the Idaho Legislature.

BOISE — The Idaho House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee advanced a resolution to oppose development of the Lava Ridge wind project.

Magic Valley Energy proposes up to 400 turbines on about 84,000 acres of federal, state and private land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties in the state’s south-central region. It would be one of the country’s largest wind developments.

