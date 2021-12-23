BOISE — The majority of small business owners in Idaho oppose local mandates specifying how electricity should be generated.
A poll of Idaho chapter members of the National Federation of Independent Business asked if cities and counties should be allowed to adopt ordinances banning various sources of energy. The poll found 76% were against the idea, 15% were for it and 9% were undecided.
“Inflation has emerged as a top issue and energy prices are one of its biggest drivers,” NFIB state director Suzanne Budge said. “That’s why we believe matters of energy usage should always be decided by the state Legislature, which takes into consideration their effects across multiple geographic boundaries.”
The organization of more than 4,500 Idaho members historically supports state pre-emption, the idea that the Legislature should dictate major policies, she said in an interview.
Local energy mandates would amount to patchwork regulation and make business costs more variable, she said.
They would also impact agriculture, particularly where growing urban areas are adjacent to farmland, Budge said.
There is some use of biofuel on the farm, but it is usually blended with a petroleum fuel, she said.
Budge said national and state policies that aim to slow climate change contribute to higher fuel prices. Meanwhile, some U.S. cities are adopting their own energy-related policies.
“We don’t want to see those kinds of policies creep into Idaho, particularly in municipalities,” she said.
The Boise City Council in June approved goals to use 100% "clean" electricity in city government facilities by 2030; to be carbon neutral in city facilities and to have the community use 100% "clean" electricity by 2035; and for the community to be carbon-neutral by 2050.
