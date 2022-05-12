Idaho farmers will likely plant nearly 20% fewer acres of dry beans this year, but Parma-area farmer Michael Goodson plans to go against that trend and leave his bean acreage about the same as last year’s.
“They fit my rotation and they’re at a good price right now,” Goodson said.
Crop rotation is one reason Idaho bean acreage is expected to drop. Water availability is another, along with competition from other commodities.
Beans have been “a bright spot in the last two years or so with prices,” said Andi Woolf-Weibye, executive director of the Idaho Bean Commission.
But a USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service estimate that Idaho acreage will be down almost 20% is in line with what she hears from producers.
“So far, there seems to be so much competition from grain in particular, and other high commodity prices,” Woolf-Weibye said. Peas also are competing for acres in some locations.
Also, some farmers “are worried about water turning off early, beans being a late-season crop,” she said.
The Idaho bean crop is generally planted in mid-May and harvested in late August or early September.
As for high input costs, “you tend to be making more passes in the field with machinery” to produce beans, Woolf-Weiybe said. “And with the high cost of fuel, that could be a negative impact” on the number of acres planted.
Dry edible bean plantings in Idaho totaled about 70,000 acres last year and 68,000 acres in 2020, NASS reported. Most acreage is grown for seed.
Darren Krzesnik, a commission board member who is production manager for Treasure Valley Seed in Wilder, said bean acreage projections were “very optimistic” early in the crop planning period that generally runs from December into February.
“But when the water situation started to evolve, of course, then all of a sudden concerns came about,” Krzesnik said. Bean acreage projections “started a downward trend.”
He said primary factors are water allotments, competition from other crops, and the steady increase in bean acreage in recent years — which means “some farms have fewer bean acres available due to rotation practices.”
Some water irrigation districts in southwest Idaho cut allotments initially, then increased them slightly in light of April’s unusually wet, cold conditions. Krzesnik said this decision helps in the long run but came after many growers has already determined crop mix and irrigation strategy.
Commission member Gina Lohnes, seed production and planning manager for Treasure Valley Seed in Twin Falls, said that because of concerns about water shortages, “most growers re-evaluated their crop plans and did include significant changes that will require less water, such as spring and winter wheat.”
She said bean acreage will be down in the south-central region and statewide.
Goodson, who chairs the commission, said his water-delivery district likely will have sufficient supply — a factor in his decision to keep his bean acreage about the same as in 2021. And beans, which he grows for seed, remain a good fit on his farm. He also grows onions, wheat, corn and carrot seed.
He planned to plant beans starting around May 18, a few days later than usual due to wet weather and low temperatures.