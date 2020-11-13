Idaho Gov. Brad Little Nov. 13 moved the state to a more restrictive phase of the state’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan.
He also mobilized 100 National Guard troops to work at medical facilities.
Little’s statewide public health order, effective Nov. 14, limits gatherings to 10, including at extracurricular activities such as sporting events. Religious or political gatherings are exempt, though physical distancing requirements still apply.
It replaces an Oct. 26 order that limited gatherings to 50 indoors or to 25% of capacity outdoors.
Idaho Wine Commission Board Chairman Earl Sullivan of Telaya Wine Co. said the Ada County winery earlier this year expanded rentable space to seat up to 16 people, distanced at large tables. “That will now drop to 10,” he said.
Telaya’s separate tasting room already limits occupancy to six people per table or group. They must wear masks and stay 6 feet apart. Sullivan said the governor’s new order could impact larger wineries where bigger events were possible.
He said 2020 “has been a year of pivoting. You’ve just got to learn to be nimble.”
The governor’s new order continues recent requirements that masks be worn at long-term care facilities and that bars, nightclubs and restaurants serve seated customers only.
It encourages working from home and urges at-risk people to self-isolate. It does not include a statewide mask mandate.
“Half of Idaho’s population is under a local ordinance requiring masks, but we are seeing non-compliance with those local orders,” Little, a Republican rancher from Emmett, said in a Nov. 13 news conference. “Or, people are wearing their masks in public, but then take them off in social settings where the virus is more likely to spread.”
Law enforcement can cite people for violating an ordinance but “cannot be everywhere all the time. This comes down to personal responsibility,” he said.
The governor signed an executive order activating 100 Idaho National Guard members for 30 days to provide added support for the state’s pandemic response. Their duties may include cleaning medical facilities, providing COVID-19 screenings or mobile testing support, and assisting with planning and logistics.
The recent surge in Idaho cases “has put a significant strain on health care workers, resulting in staffing shortages across the state,” the order read in part. Many hospitals are at or are nearing capacity, with some sending patients elsewhere.
“This is the biggest challenge facing health care right now, the availability of trained, healthy nurses and doctors to care for all patients, not just COVID-19 patients,” Little said.
Idaho on Nov. 12 had 1,158 new and probable cases of COVID-19. Year-to-date totals included 78,279 cases and 749 deaths. Daily cases and the 14-day moving average hit all-time highs Nov. 11.