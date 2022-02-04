BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will today sign House Bill 436, which reduces the top corporate and individual income tax rate from 6.5% to 6% and provides a tax rebate, moves applauded by most of the state's farmers.
“I am grateful for any income tax relief we can get,” said Sid Freeman, who farms west of Caldwell. “However, I would prefer to see relief in property taxes,” which are “consistent year-in, year out, whether we make money or we don’t.”
A lower state income tax rate “is going to put a little bit more money back into our pockets,” he said. “With the exponential increase in our production costs for this coming year, we may not even notice it.”
University of Idaho agricultural economist Garth Taylor said most farmers take income in a form other than wage or salary. Their income tax liability thus varies based on factors such as the type of income earned.
Jared Asumendi, managing partner with Nampa tax and accounting firm Asumendi & Kicheloe, said if an ag producer elects to have a partnership or S-corporation pay income tax, the state corporate rate applies. If not, income flows to the shareholder or partner as an individual.
“So it’s really just what they decided to do,” Asumendi said. “If you pay the tax at the entity level, the benefit is that you can deduct it at the federal level.”
Idaho’s rate cut “puts more money in the farmer’s pocket,” he said. “Every percent they can save on paying tax to the state of Idaho is more money into the operation for increased productivity and increased wages.”
Food Producers of Idaho, which represents some 45 agriculture organizations, supports the legislation.
The Idaho Dairymen’s Association supports it even though income tax rates often impact that industry less than many in the larger economy, said Rick Naerebout, the association’s CEO.
Many dairy operations use cash accounting, he said. For example, a dairy producer could prepay an expense one year and defer income into the next, which is useful if a good year is expected to be followed by a decline.
“State and federal governments recognize the volatility in commodities and in agricultural production and have given ag producers the benefit of cash accounting,” Naerebout said. “Governments recognize we have good years and bad years, and it is their way of giving ag producers a tool to try to manage that and take some of the risk out of food production.”
The association supports HB 436 because of its broader implications.
“From a high level, we are always going to be supportive of reducing tax rates,” Naerebout said. A lower state income tax rate “benefits employees and those who work in the dairy industry.”
HB 436 consolidates individual rates into four brackets with 1%, 3%, 4.5% and 6% rates retroactive to Jan. 1. Two rates are fractionally lower. A 5.5% bracket is eliminated.
The bill’s fiscal impact statement says new rates provide $251 million in ongoing relief starting in the July 1 fiscal year, partly offset by $94 million from the state tax relief fund.
The bill also provides $350 million through a one-time rebate in the current fiscal year, funded from a $1.9 billion budget surplus.
Opponents said it favors higher-income earners and reduces money available for other needs. Little’s proposed budget also calls for substantially increased investment in education and infrastructure.