Rick Waitley’s recent honorary doctorate in agricultural sciences from the University of Idaho recognizes his 40-plus years of ag advocacy and his connection with many who share his passion.
“I feel very honored,” he said following a Feb. 23 Boise recognition event that drew about 125 people. “It’s a very busy week for us and a very busy week in the Legislature. I was amazed people would carve out an hour and 20 minutes. That was very, very nice.”
When university President Scott Green informed Waitley last summer that he would receive the honorary doctorate, “it was a pretty big shock. It was never something I aspired to and totally took me by surprise.”
Some 34 letters advocated the honor for Waitley, who participated in commencement ceremonies at UI’s main campus in Moscow Dec. 11.
He leads Food Producers of Idaho, Leadership Idaho Agriculture and Idaho Ag in the Classroom. He and colleagues at Association Management Group put together the annual Larry Branen Idaho Ag Summit. He also lobbies for several commodity and other ag groups.
Michael Parrella, UI College of Agricultural and Life Sciences dean, said Waitley “has been a tremendous partner to the University of Idaho and particularly to CALS.”
Parrella said Waitley advocates on behalf of Idaho agriculture, and serves on many boards and committees — including the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Dean’s Advisory Board, which he chairs.
In that role, “he helps shape the vision for the college. His dedication to higher education is inspiring.”
He is “a unique treasure for the state of Idaho’s ag industry, and I think we sometimes take for granted how much Rick has done for us in his career for the ag industry’s benefit,” said Blair Wilson, a retired Northwest Farm Credit Services Idaho president.
Wayne Thiessen, a retired Ore-Ida Foods executive and former Idaho Potato Commission board member, said Waitley is accomplished and articulate, and “has a tremendous capacity for meeting people and identifying a need in agriculture.” And he is skilled at designing and developing activities and groups “to deal with and further Idaho agriculture.”
Waitley grew up on a farm south of Meridian. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1969 and earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education at UI in 1973. He taught vocational agriculture at Kuna High School until 1977, when he joined the national FFA staff.
He returned to Idaho after about a year to help care for his mother, who was ill. He served as executive director of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association and executive secretary of the Idaho Cooperative Council. He formed a consulting business in 1979.
“We’ve got so many great people in ag,” Waitley said.
He and his wife, Dorita, live in Meridian and have two adult daughters.