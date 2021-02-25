The Idaho House Agricultural Affairs Committee Feb. 24 delayed a vote on a bill that would legalize industrial hemp.
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said she would like to know the official position of the Idaho State Police and whether the agency would need to sign off on the State Department of Agriculture industrial-hemp plan that House Bill 126 proposes.
“I really would like more time,” said Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls. His motion to postpone a vote until until March 2 was approved.
“I want this to go forward, and if this helps it go forward, I support that,” said Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth. “It would have a better chance once we get additional information.”
Committee Vice Chairman Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, earlier moved to send the bill to the full House with a do-pass recommendation. Some members supported it, but others said it is too long and should remove hemp from the Schedule 1 list of banned substances.
Kerby said he would support a bill that removes hemp from the list, “but it probably wouldn’t make it through the Legislature.”
The 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized hemp. The Idaho Legislature in 2019 and 2020 considered but did not pass hemp-legalization bills.
Gov. Brad Little has issued an executive order authorizing interstate transport of hemp.
“I get the concern that it doesn’t take it off Schedule 1, and that it is restrictive,” Andrus said. “We have to go here before we get less restrictive in the future.”
HB 126 would allow industrial hemp production, processing, transportation and research. It would authorize the Agriculture Department to set up a USDA-compliant program and licensing system in consultation with the state police, the governor’s office and the agriculture industry.
Licensees would be exempt from Schedule 1. Rule-making would occur through a negotiated process involving stakeholders, common in the state’s agencies.
HB126 defines hemp as any part of the Cannabis sativa L plant — including seeds, derivatives, extracts and cannabinoids, whether or not they are growing — with delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of no more than the federal standard of 0.3% on a dry-weight basis.
Braden Jensen of the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation said USDA’s January 2021 final rules say a crop exceeding 0.3% THC must be destroyed, but the federal rules protect growers acting in good faith.
He told Capital Press HB126 would not legalize retail sale or possession of cannabidiol (CBD) with a THC concentration above 0% but below 0.3%. It would allow producers to grow industrial hemp for any purpose — fiber, grain or CBD — but would require CBD that contains THC to be sold out-of-state only.
Hemp is legal in some form in 49 states, two U.S. territories and for more than 40 tribes including the Nez Perce in Idaho, Jensen said,
“We feel that Idaho farmers deserve that same opportunity to make that choice for themselves,” he said. HB126 “is a reasonable way to start that process, to allow for production of industrial hemp while maintaining a strong and enforceable drug policy.”