WILDER, Idaho — Hop specialist Gooding Farms had neither a fruit and vegetable stand nor the inventory to supply it.
What it did have was a vacant former storage building in the small farming community of Wilder, Idaho. The site, on Red Top Road west of U.S. 95, is 6 to 8 miles from a traditional grocery store, depending on the direction traveled.
Last summer, the building was transformed into Red Top Market.
The store is “not your traditional farmers market,” manager and majority owner Andrea Gooding said. It has a diverse inventory and is open four days a week from April through October — including an extra three hours one night a week to fit in a special event — Thirsty Thursday.
Attendance has averaged around 80 at the Thirsty Thursday events, prompting the market to offer shuttle service between its 32-car lot and a parking area about a quarter mile away. A food truck, live music and yard games helped drive attendance, along with local beer, wine and food. So did the supplying growers.
“I always meet somebody new, and I really enjoy giving the community an opportunity to meet with growers firsthand,” Gooding said.
“Any expansion of opportunities for local growers and local fresh produce is good for the community,” said Angie Rader, a partner in Doug Gross Farms, a Red Top supplier. The nearby farm last fall supplied Red Top with potatoes.
Gooding said Red Top is adding to its supplier network, now around 15. The market offers dairy products and a few items grown elsewhere, such as pineapples and avocados.
“Demand is good,” she said.
Red Top has a beer and wine license, and a Canyon County conditional-use permit to offer outdoor events in an agricultural zone. A draft beer system is planned for next year, Gooding said.
Just-in offerings include sweet corn — sourced by Wilder High School FFA in cooperation with a local farm, with about 80% of proceeds to go to the chapter — and seedless watermelons from two area farms.
“We occasionally get cantaloupe,” Gooding said. “I am out right now. I intend to get more.”
She partnered with sisters Michelle and Diane Gooding in the market. They play key roles in the hop farm. Their father, Mike Gooding, owns the Red Top Market building and site, and is president of the farm that has more than 950 acres and a dozen hop varieties.
Andrea helps manage the farm’s H-2A guestworker program.
She learned lessons about employee schedule management as she began running the market. It employs 8-10 people, most part-time.
Gooding, 26, also learned new ways to view and approach managing time, inventory, payouts and processes that are a bit different compared to the 950-acre hop farm.
“I’m constantly testing myself,” she said.