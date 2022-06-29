High demand for pulses and tight supplies combined with supply chain snarls have led to shortages, the leader of the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council says.
"What usually would normally have taken a month to six weeks to get to a destination in Europe and the Indian Subcontinent now is taking three to four months," Tim McGreevy, council chief executive officer, told the Capital Press. "That's just not acceptable if you're a buyer who has to put lentils, chickpeas or peas on a shelf. Of course, we remain concerned about that."
McGreevy expects exports to be off by upward of 40% from an average year. Roughly 60% of U.S. peas, 65% of lentils and 50% of dry beans and chickpeas are exported.
"We literally cannot get the containers loaded on boats because the shipping lines are basically shutting us out — they don't want to take agricultural products, which generate a lower rate versus going after consumer goods in Asia," he said. "Our exporters are still struggling in a big way."
Processors are shipping pulse products to Houston, Montreal and the East Coast to get pulses to their customers.
"Every processor is looking for any means possible where there's a ship where they can get a container loaded," McGreevy said.
McGreevy also pointed to "astronomical" transportation costs.
"Getting a rail car now is getting to be like winning a lottery," he said. "That has been a real frustration."
With the passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, pulse growers await some regulations to help agricultural shippers, McGreevy said. But that will take time, he said.
It will likely take another year before supply chain issues really get worked out, McGreevy said.
"Maybe longer, I don't know," he said.
McGreevy recently attended a Global Pulse Confederation meeting in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. The Russia-Ukraine war was a "huge subject," he said. Russia exports about 26% of the world dry pea market and is a big player in small-caliber chickpeas. Ukraine is smaller, but still significant on the global pea and chickpea market, particularly in European feed markets and the Indian Subcontinent. It's also a big supplier of food aid into sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, McGreevy said.
Domestic markets have absorbed some of the U.S. supply.
Harvest will begin in August.
"We're going into this harvest basically at zero stocks, very low stocks, well under 10%," McGreevy said.
Pulse crops are behind in the Pacific Northwest, despite the rainfall.
Prices are strong, with chickpeas about 38 cents to 40 cents per pound; lentils 32 to 35 cents per pound and peas above 20 cents per pound.
"We're not at record prices, but darn close," McGreevy said. "And yet there's record prices for canola and wheat. There's just a lot of competition this year."
Acreage expectations are down, but McGreevy expects high yields due to the rain.
Drought last year meant the entire pulse crop was about 50% of average in the entire northern growing region, including Canada, he said. But some pockets of drought remain.
"It won't be like last year, we will have a crop," he said. "If we do have a bigger crop, of course, we still have to get it shipped."