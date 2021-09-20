Hempitecture Inc., a Ketchum, Idaho, company that specializes in sustainable building materials, is expanding its operations and bringing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to Jerome, Idaho.
The company has has since finalized a Jerome location to be the home of its 21,632-square-foot facility. It will be at the Northridge Junction industrial park directly off Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93.
The proposed facility will manufacture HempWool, a sustainable, high-performing natural fiber thermal insulation for residential and commercial construction projects, according to a press release from Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization.
The insulation product is non-toxic and carbon neutral. The product is made from the inner woody core of the hemp plant, according to the company’s website.
Additionally, the facility can manufacture sustainable packaging insulation for the cold-freight shipping industry.
“We’re thrilled to be locating our non-woven manufacturing facility in Jerome, Idaho,” said Matthew Mead, Hempitecture founder and CEO.
Jerome is ideally situated between large acreage hemp cultivation in the Rocky Mountain West and major U.S. construction markets, he said.
“We're thankful for the support of the community in making this project possible, and we look forward to being an asset to the region and insulation industry for many years to come,” he said.
Connie Stopher, executive director of Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization, said “the combination of sustainability, agricultural technology and innovation makes this a wonderful addition to the Magic Valley and the state of Idaho.”
The company brings jobs, new opportunities for local farmers to diversify their rotational crops using less water and a product to booming construction projects in the state and region, said Charlie Howell, Jerome County commissioner.
Hempitecture cofounders Mead and Tommy Gibbons were named on the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 list. In May of 2021, Gibbons was selected to represent Hempitecture at a Department of Energy-sponsored research fellowship program at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Knoxville, Tenn.
In June of 2021, Hempitecture and its research partners at the University of Idaho’s College of Renewable Resources were awarded a $206,000 research grant from the Idaho Department of Commerce’s Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission program.
At the beginning of June, Hempitecture announced an equity fundraising campaign to build the facility and surpassed its goal of $2.5 million by the end of June.