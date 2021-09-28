Idaho's potato harvest so far shows lower yields and mixed quality following a hot, dry growing season.
“This is the week that everyone is really getting going,” Idaho Potato Commission Industry Relations Director Travis Blacker said Sept. 27.
Southwest and south-central growing regions got more heat, “but the whole state was struggling with smoky air for a majority of summer,” he said. More will be known in mid-October about how above-normal summer temperatures and smoke affected yields.
Wada Farms, a large grower of processing and fresh potatoes based in Idaho Falls, has been harvesting the Russet Norkotah variety, which shows a nice mix of size but lower yield, vice president Joe Esta said. The just-started Russet Burbank harvest so far shows lower yields and below-average size.
Yields vary from field to field, he said.
American Falls-area farmer Kamren Koompin said Sept. 27 he was just less than halfway through harvest.
“We’ve probably dug our lowest yielding or producing fields, and in the next two to two-and-a-half weeks expect to get to our better-producing fields,” he said.
The high heat of June and July dragged yield more on the farm’s Umatilla potato crop than its Clearwaters, Koompin said, though “we probably started (harvest) on the ones we knew would yield less.” Umatillas showed some size and shape issues.
This is the farm’s third year growing Clearwaters, a crop that “in ’19 was short, in ’20 was good and in ’21 was hot,” he said. On the portion of the Clearwater crop yet to harvest, he expects yield and quality to be at or a bit above average.
Nick Blanksma of Hammett said yields are down, largely due to summer’s “relentless” heat. He grows Russet Burbank potatoes for processing.
“It looks like the gravities are down significantly,” he said. “The heat stressed the plant to an extreme, where it affected the quality.”
Wildfire smoke also affected quality and yield, Blanskma said.
Specific gravity measures solid or starch content relative to the amount of water, IPC said. Low moisture means a potato has high solids content.
Doug Gross, managing partner of Wilder-based Doug Gross Farms, said he’s hearing reports from around the state that yields will be below average by anywhere from 10% to 35%.
Potato sizes and specific gravities are lower, and more tubers are misshapen, he said. “All that points toward lower recovery rates” in processing. “In essence, they will need more potatoes to make the same amount of french fries.”
Mike Thornton, plant sciences professor at the University of Idaho Parma Research and Extension Center, said higher temperatures, particularly at night, “tend to reduce specific gravity because a lot of the energy the plant would normally put into making starch gets burned up just keeping the plant alive during hot spells.”
Blanksma said wildfire smoke also hit yield and quality.
Thornton said smoke impacts potatoes in several ways, and “the most direct are by reducing the sunlight the plant needs to manufacture starch, and by holding in heat at night so the plants are exposed to warmer nights.”
Gross said irrigation delivery ended a bit early but the water supply was adequate. Supply in 2022 “is a great concern for us.”
Idaho produces about one-third of the U.S. potato crop.
“I am optimistic,” Blanksma said. “I hope as harvest progresses, the crop gets better. And if it doesn’t, we’ll try again next year.”