Unanticipated new requirements by the Mexican government will make U.S. fresh potato shippers’ wait longer to access the entire country, according to National Potato Council CEO Kam Quarles.
Mexico limits U.S. fresh potatoes to an area within 16.15 miles of the U.S. border. The Mexican Supreme Court on April 28 lifted the restriction.
Quarles said in a Feb, 17 memo to state potato organization managers that for table stock, Mexican regulators “are demanding a new requirement that is not in the work plan. That requirement is for additional site visits during the growing season prior to granting access. They have not stated how many or where.”
The work plan has a provision for auditing with site visits, he said. But Mexican regulators “are reinterpreting that provision to be a precursor to shipments rather than an audit to determine compliance with a program in operation.”
Given the likely timing of the visits, it will be fall or later before shipments can start, Quarles said.
He said Mexican officials, after a December 2021 site visit to Colorado, said that was the last step in the process and full market access would be available starting in January or February of 2022.
Quarles wrote the memo following a webinar with USDA and Mexico regulators.
He said in an interview that whether “site” means potato field or packer-shipper is yet to be determined. But Mexican regulators have said the required additional site visits would not occur until the forthcoming crop is in some stage of the growing process.
Quarles said the work plan that was finished late last year “was largely as expected. What’s happened since then is that Mexico is reinterpreting the work plan. They are rewriting it, and it’s clear their intention is not to provide the access that had been agreed to.”
It’s likely the reinterpretation delays full access for an additional year, he said.
For each year that Mexico delays granting full access for U.S. fresh potatoes, “it is a direct negative economic impact to American growers of $150 million a year,” Quarles said. Of that, 70-75% would go to table stock, the rest to processing plants in Mexico.
Mexico for about 20 years has wanted to ship avocados from more of the country to the U.S., and “USDA has been very strong in saying you need to follow through on commitments on U.S. fresh potato access,” he said.
The Mexican Supreme Court decision affirmed the government’s right to issue regulations on food imports including fresh potatoes.
Ross Johnson, international marketing director for the Idaho Potato Commission, said that with shipping delays challenging fresh exports to Asia, “we have really shifted a lot of our focus to Mexico and building our market share. … We have more demand than ever in Mexico.”
Allowing U.S. fresh potatoes beyond the border area would open opportunities to build volume, he said.
“I’m hopeful that they can resolve the issues that they are dealing with currently between the United States and Mexico,” said Jamey Higham, Idaho Potato Commission president and CEO. “But new issues keep popping up.”