It's like a trip to the malt shop in a scoop of ice cream.
Add french fries to ice cream and you've got Idaho Potato Malted Milkshake & Fries French Ice Cream. The new flavor of ice cream features crispy fry pieces throughout.
The in-house pastry team at Van Leeuwen, a national ice cream retailer, used Idaho potato flakes to create the bite-sized fry pieces.
Made with premium ingredients, the caramel-flavored ice cream “will transport you back to old-school diner days after just one bite,” the Idaho Potato Commission said in a release.
Van Leeuwen on Feb. 23 was slated to make it available online by the pint for $12, and at its Los Angeles and New York shops by the scoop or pint while supplies last. Samples will also be delivered to media outlets and social media influencers.
A recent national survey identified Idaho potato french fries and milkshakes as a highly popular flavor combination, and “confirmed for us that Idaho potatoes in any form are the most versatile vegetable; the pairing options are endless,” said Jamey Higham, commission president and CEO. “Idaho potatoes have earned their place at breakfast, lunch and dinner. Now we have dessert covered, too.”
February is Potato Lovers Month. The commission marked it last year by releasing the limited-edition perfume Frites by Idaho, which had a french fry scent. The product generated a lot of social media traffic and substantial media coverage, including nationally televised interviews of Higham.
The perfume and ice cream products contrast with the familiar image of a steak and steaming potatoes in that they can generate an immediate and strong reaction on social media, where millions of people can be reached quickly and economically, he told Capital Press.
“It’s one leg of our marketing strategy, but it’s a fun one,” Higham said. “We’re just trying to create buzz around Idaho potatoes.”
field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon
I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.
