International Wild Huckleberry Association owners Sandy and Mal Dell are looking for a buyer for the association website and blog after 15 years. "There's tremendous opportunity for someone to take a leadership role here," Mal Dell says.
The International Wild Huckleberry Association is for sale.
Husband and wife team of Mal and Sandy Dell have owned the association for about 15 years.
Mal Dell said they are selling the association "because we are tired." He turns 68 this year, and Sandy Dell will be 71.
Mal Dell helps food-based enterprises start or grow packaged food businesses. Sandy Dell has a full time-business offering virtual assistance and website work for spiritual centers.
They're selling the association website and blog. Mal Dell said the site receives up to 10,000 visitors per month in peak huckleberry season.
The website has companion social media, primarily a "very active" Facebook group with nearly 14,000 members.
The huckleberry sector faces a lot of challenges, Mal Dell said. He points to division between American Indian tribes, recreational and commercial interests, as well as the impacts of changing forest practices and climate in areas where huckleberries grow.
But he still has hope, he said.
"There's so much passion for this resource that I think if someone had the energy to organize it and really bring the players together ... there's tremendous opportunity for someone to take a leadership role here," he said.
The technology has been developed to pursue commercial development, he said, but no one is "stepping up to see the vision for what this resource could be."
"Look at what's happened with blueberries and how big that industry is," he said. "Huckleberries could dwarf it, easily, because huckleberry lovers are more passionate than blueberry lovers."
The Dells are also selling their huckleberry rake e-commerce business, with four websites. Dell said the business grosses $2,000 to $3,000 annually.
Some critics say rakes damage the bushes, and the tool is not allowed when picking huckleberries in Washington. Mal Dell calls growing disapproval of rakes "irrational," unproven and undocumented.
They have gotten some early interest from potential buyers.
"We need someone younger with more enthusiasm — or older with more enthusiasm," he said. "Someone who has a great passion for the huckleberry industry or someone who wanted access to that clientele for selling related products. It's a wonderful opportunity for the right person."
