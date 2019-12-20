Food Producers of Idaho has established an ad-hoc committee to follow hemp issues during the legislative session that begins Jan. 6.
Members will “look for a way forward on hemp production in Idaho, and stay apprised of developing legislation in 2020,” said Benjamin Kelly, a lobbyist for the diverse agriculture-advocacy group. “They suspect legislation will be coming forward, and we also need to watch as to what USDA approves state-to-state.”
The 2018 federal Farm Bill authorized hemp production under strict conditions, and USDA in October 2019 released proposed regulations and guidelines. Legal hemp can contain no more than 0.3% of the psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol.
Production remains illegal in Idaho, where the Legislature this year considered but did not pass hemp legislation. Truckers have been arrested in the state for hauling hemp between states where it is legal. But Gov. Brad Little on Nov. 19 issued an executive order allowing its interstate transportation through Idaho.
Food Producers during the 2019 Legislature supported legislation that would have legalized hemp production in Idaho. The ad-hoc committee, formed at the organization's annual meeting Dec. 18 in Boise, includes a staffer from the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, which at its recent annual meeting affirmed its longtime support of industrial hemp production.
“We are going to watch and see what is the best way forward,” Kelly said. “It kind of depends on what is going to fit Idaho best.”