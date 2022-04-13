Food Producers of Idaho has honored 40 state legislators as Ag All Stars for the 2022 session.
More than 45 agriculture commodity and farm organizations are included in Food Producers, which has presented the awards following the last 23 legislative sessions.
The group during each session meets weekly, in part to determine which bills to track. The Ag All Star scorecard reflects legislators’ voting records on bills impacting agriculture and natural resource industries.
Executive Director Rick Waitley said the legislators are important to Idaho’s agriculture and natural resource industries. They can earn the award each session they serve.
The Idaho Legislature has 70 representatives and 35 senators. The 2022 session was Jan. 10-March 31. The legislators honored are:
• Blackfoot: Sen. Julie VanOrden.
• Boise: Sens. Fred Martin and Chuck Winder.
• Burley: Sen. Kelly Anthon.
• Caldwell: Sen. Jim Rice, Reps. Greg Chaney and Scott Syme.
• Coeur d’Alene: Sen. Mary Souza, Rep. Paul Amador.
• Eagle: Sen. Scott Grow.
• Filer: Rep. Clark Kauffman.
• Fruitland: Sen. Abby Lee.
• Genesee: Rep. Caroline Troy.
• Grace: Rep. Marc Gibbs.
• Grangeville: Sen. Carl Crabtree.
• Hammett: Rep. Megan Blanksma.
• Huston: Sen. Patti Anne Lodge.
• Idaho Falls: Sens. Kevin Cook and Dave Lent, Reps. Marco Erickson and Gary Marshall.
• Jerome: Rep. Laurie Lickley.
• Kendrick: Sen. Robert Blair.
• Lewiston: Rep. Laurie McCann.
• McCammon: Sen. Jim Guthrie.
• Meridian: Sen. Lori Den Hartog.
• Mountain Home: Rep. Matthew Bundy.
• Nampa: Sens. Jeff Agenbroad and Todd Lakey, Rep. Rick Youngblood.
• Oakley: Rep. Scott Bedke.
• Pocatello: Rep. Dustin Manwaring.
• Rexburg: Sen. Doug Ricks, Rep. Jon O. Weber.
• Sagle: Sen. Jim Woodward.
• Soda Springs: Sen. Mark Harris.
• Terreton: Sen. Van Burtenshaw.
• Twin Falls: Sens. Lee Heider and Jim Patrick, Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen.
