Idaho Department of Fish and Game staffers say crop destruction by elk, as reflected in depredation claim spending, has dropped substantially in the south-central region.
Claims paid to landowners in the region last summer totaled about $215,000, the lowest in six years, compared to $543,000 in the summer of 2020, said Terry Thompson, a regional spokesman for the department.
Managers aim to build on the success by honing techniques developed in the past few years.
John Guthrie, regional habitat biologist and former longtime landowner-sportsman coordinator, led a field study of depredation-reduction tactics in 2018 and 2019.
“We have been implementing these in a management sense,” he said. “We are starting to see success.”
Recently, more elk stayed out of fields where Fish and Game used a tall, temporary version of electric fencing. They also stayed away or left in response to propane cannons or shotgun shells that fire a noisy, firecracker-like projectile. Radio collar data help managers track movement.
Guthrie said the study proved the electric fencing effective at creating “more of a psychological barrier for elk” but was not immediately embraced by landowners. The approach has gained acceptance in the last two years among landowners.
The electric fence is installed on top of typical rangeland pasture fence posts. Polyvinyl chloride tubes, equipped with electrified wire, are then slid over the top of fence posts, making them 2 to 3 feet taller. He said the PVC is quick and easy to install and remove.
“The lift has really been by private landowners being willing to accept and engage in those tools,” Guthrie said.
Mike McDonald, regional wildlife manager in Twin Falls, said about 40% of the region’s damage claims involve elk getting into corn. The region is a major corn producer, and the depredation claims can be expensive.
“One issue we continue to wrestle with is elk in standing corn,” he said.
Guthrie said the number of corn-related claims has stayed about steady in the region since 2017, but locations have varied as landowners and wildlife managers reduce depredation in one area, and then see new pressure in another.
Crop depredation by elk are more common south of Interstate 84 and the Snake River, he said.
“Those new depredations are probably occurring because we have slightly growing elk populations in those areas, but I would venture to say they are as much or more based on changes in ag practices” like growing more corn, Guthrie said.
Aside from deterrence, hazing and other non-lethal methods, the department can lethally remove the animals using public depredation hunts and landowner kill permits.
Guthrie said the Fish and Game Commission has been proactive in adjusting public hunting seasons and tag allocations to the region’s elk population where it is higher than the landscape can support.
Thompson said that in the Pioneer and Smoky-Bennett zones, which encompass several big-game management units, more tags were issued for antlerless elk in 2019-20, resulting in elk populations falling to within management targets.