The still tight, pricey fertilizer market improved some this year, thanks to farmers.
“Growers cut back because prices went up,” said Richard Lloyd, who manages Valley Wide Cooperative’s agronomics business.
Farmers’ decisions, which included planting crops that use less fertilizer, left suppliers with more inventory than expected, particularly in the phosphorous and potassium categories, he told congressional staffers touring southwest Idaho agriculture businesses. That was a factor in some prices easing, though they remain high.
The unusually cold, wet spring in much of the West helped stabilize fertilizer and other input markets to an extent, he said. Given the resulting later planting, “there was time to get the materials here.”
Supply-chain challenges persist, ranging from a shortage of truck drivers and less frequent rail service to reduced production capacity in China.
Prices for generic and non-branded agricultural chemicals recently dropped and stabilized. Prices for manufacturers’ branded products to take effect this fall are up 4% to 12%, Lloyd said.
Fertilizer prices this fall should be mostly stable, in part because availability is good, he said. Prepayment demand is lower given high prices and concerns about slim profit on crops in 2023. And for fields to be fertilized in the fall, this year’s later-starting growing season shortens the time window.
Lloyd expects fertilizer prices to be more volatile in the spring.
Future prices for fertilizer will reflect factors such as high natural gas prices, recession prospects, manufacturing capacity changes outside the U.S., global commodity markets, and war in Ukraine, he said.
Manufacturers and farmers likely will continue to feel impacts of high costs, including recently rising interest rates, Lloyd said.
