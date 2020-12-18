SALEM — When the novel coronavirus arrived in Oregon earlier this year, turning daily life on its head, Bryan Henney, a commercial banking officer at Columbia Bank, was swamped with calls from his clients in farming and agribusiness.
"Really, the business community in its entirety was just gripped by fear," Henney remembers. "I was getting phone calls from my clients, even prospects that didn't work with me, concerned about what was happening.
Northwest farms and food processors faced a monumental task ahead to comply with strict orders to protect worker health while remaining open as essential businesses — buying additional cleaning supplies and face masks, retrofitting production lines to ensure social distancing, and pivoting to alternative markets as state-mandated lockdowns forced restaurants, stadiums and other venues to close.
Yet despite the challenge, members of the agricultural banking team at Columbia Bank said they are impressed with the industry's overall position heading into 2021.
"Our portfolio, in general, possesses really strong credit quality," said Justin Gutierrez, a commercial banking officer at the Salem branch. "Farms have more cash and more liquidity going into the end of the year than we've ever seen, which is kind of the opposite of what you might have assumed back in April."
Part of that, Gutierrez said, is due to government support from the Paycheck Protection Program and Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to help producers absorb costs.
Mary Hood, a senior vice president at the bank and agricultural banking team leader, said they took more than a month out of normal operation in April to process PPP loans for clients in the Willamette Valley, amounting to roughly $60 million.
"We had a lot of long days and nights," Hood said. "It felt like you were pretty much working around the clock."
Additionally, Gutierrez said farms and agribusinesses have benefited from record low interest rates and strong overall land values, providing them with the perfect time to restructure debt. The combination of factors has led to record-low utilization of operating lines heading into the year-end.
John Phelan, executive vice president at Northwest Farm Credit Services based in Spokane, Wash., said he has noticed similar trends.
Northwest Farm Credit Services finances more than 200 different agricultural commodities, with 45 branches in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana.
"Our credit quality is better today than it was at the start of the year," Phelan said, not only citing PPP and CFAP but also stronger-than-expected performance in dairy prices, forestry products and other agricultural sectors.
That said, cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the country and Phelan said they remain nervous given the ongoing economic uncertainty.
"I think it's been challenging for our customers as they've tried to navigate the pandemic and their individual operations," Phelan said. "But I've been pretty impressed across the board with how producers and processors in our portfolio have been able to change to the environment."
Eric Groves, chief financial officer for George Packing Co. and Northwest Hazelnut Co. in Hubbard, Ore., said making those adjustments has been frustrating at times.
Combined, the two companies handle roughly half of all hazelnuts grown in Oregon — about 65 million pounds this year. The companies have up to 300 employees during the fall harvest season, with 22 receiving stations and three packing houses in the Willamette Valley.
Early in the pandemic, Groves said the company shut down its plants for two weeks to adopt coronavirus protocols. That included buying protective equipment, sanitizer and installing barriers along production lines.
On the farming side, Groves said the company had a $2.5 million line of credit with a big national bank (not Columbia or Northwest Farm Credit) for new equipment that was "essentially gutted," delaying financing of a new hazelnut cleaning and drying facility for three months.
"They weren't putting any deals through," Groves said. "It was incredibly frustrating."
The company also previously purchased a 120-acre property in 2019 that was converted from grass seed to hazelnuts, with the previous owners carrying the note. During the pandemic, Groves said the previous owners decided to cash out.
Fortunately, Groves said Columbia Bank was able to assist with an appraisal and financing. But for new markets or startups, Groves said accessing capital could be more difficult.
"As far as I know, the complete freakout at the larger banks has not changed," he said. "I can't say that I blame them."
With vaccines on their way, Groves said he hopes it will take away some of the threats they have faced over the last year.
"Luckily, we've been able for the most part to manage everything successfully," he said.