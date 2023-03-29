Landowner choice and local-government approval are key ingredients of a farmland protection bill the Idaho Legislature will take up next year.
The Idaho House Agricultural Affairs Committee introduced House Bill 377 March 28, after the deadline for this year's session.
HB 377 also calls for an agricultural lands protection fund.
The bill was introduced to give lawmakers a first look before considering it next year, said Braden Jensen, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation governmental affairs director.
Agricultural land protection is of particular concern near growing cities.
The Farm Bureau in late 2021 adopted a policy supporting legislation that protects agricultural land through voluntary agreements and incentive-based programs.
The organization established a committee to explore preservation tools already in state law, opportunities to pursue additional options and what other states have done to protect farm and ranch land.
“It is not our intention to stop development,” Jensen said. “We are interested in giving landowners options.”
The bill calls for agricultural protection areas. A landowner could apply to a county or municipality for protected status over a renewable 20-year term. A three- to five-member board would evaluate proposals, to be subject to public notice and hearing requirements.
“You’ve communicated that you intend to stay in production ag,” Jensen said.
Such areas would be protected from nuisance claims as long as generally recognized farming practices are followed. The state already has a right-to-farm law.
And agricultural protection areas could not be condemned via eminent domain absent a public health or safety need.
For the local government, agricultural protection areas would offer planning-related benefits as they would appear in land-use maps and planning documents, and would be considered in land decisions, Jensen said.
The idea is that “we have individuals who intend to stay in production agriculture in these areas, so let’s make sure we are planning for that just as we would for any proposed subdivision, strip mall, distribution center or warehouse,” he said.
Agricultural protection areas also could help the local government make sure farm-side roads, ingresses and egresses are adequate, Jensen said.
The agricultural land protection fund could receive state or federal appropriations, or private donations. The fund could be used to create a financial incentive for a landowner to apply for agricultural protection area status, though the current bill’s language on this is “a conversation starter and placeholder” that could be fine-tuned in the legislature, Jensen said.
State law already allows for conservation easements and development rights transfers, both of which have a monetary value.
Regardless of whether someone likes or needs a particular incentive, “there are landowners out there still interested in continuing to farm,” Jensen said.
