BOISE — Preserving farmland remains critical in fast-growing Idaho, an American Farmland Trust leader said.
“We haven’t driven the tractor off the cliff yet,” David Anderson, the trust’s program manager for the state, told an Idaho-Eastern Oregon Seed Association meeting Nov. 29. “Now is the time” to work on preserving farmland.
The issue concerns the association given strong population growth in southwest Idaho, a major seed production region. Converting farmland to other uses, such as new homes, reduces plantable land as well as opportunities to give seed fields needed isolation.
A proposal on farmland preservation is expected in about a month, said Roger Batt, association executive director. He expects state legislators to discuss the issue in 2023 and consider a bill in 2024.
Farm groups in the state generally favor an approach that helps preserve farmland while safeguarding individual property rights.
While “it is not AFT’s position to tell you what to do with your own land,” the need to work on preserving farmland is urgent, Anderson said.
“Successful ag protection in Idaho is going to be delivered with many tools in a toolbox so that we can create individual and unique solutions for landowners,” he said in an interview. “This includes proactively planning for the agricultural economy at the county level, support from state agencies and elected officials, and maximizing federal programming in Idaho that benefits and grows our agricultural economy.”
Crop and other revenue is lost once the land use changes. Converting productive farmland that has good access to water, a transportation network and processing is a concern, and “the line of investor conversion follows highway corridors,” Anderson told the group.
Low-density residential construction “paves the way for further development,” he said. Beyond its initial consumption of land, it often attracts nearby higher-density development that eventually spurs demand for more homes — farther away — on big lots.
The trust’s Farms Under Threat 2040 report, released in late July, said the state stands to lose 113,100 acres of farmland between 2016 and 2040 under a business-as-usual scenario. That compares to a projected 146,300 if runaway sprawl prevails, and 64,800 if a more compact “better-built cities” approach is used.
Given recent trends, 83% of conversions will be on the state’s best farmland, the report said. Ada and Canyon counties in the southwest and Kootenai in the north are hit hardest.
More than 30% of Canyon County’s top 12 crops are in the path of growth, Anderson said.
In the county’s recently approved comprehensive plan, one land-use map overlay aims to protect intensive agricultural uses and another encourages agri-tourism.
The plan calls for an advisory committee on ag and rural issues. Supportive voices will continue to be needed, he said.
Preservation tools can include conservation easements, a local option or other targeted tax and developer impact fees.
Impact fees’ effectiveness at slowing growth is limited in that developers often can afford them and pass them to buyers, Anderson said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.