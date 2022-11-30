BOISE — Preserving farmland remains critical in fast-growing Idaho, an American Farmland Trust leader said.

“We haven’t driven the tractor off the cliff yet,” David Anderson, the trust’s program manager for the state, told an Idaho-Eastern Oregon Seed Association meeting Nov. 29. “Now is the time” to work on preserving farmland.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you