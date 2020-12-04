The Idaho Potato Commission and ESPN have modified their game plan for this year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to align with COVID-19 safety protocols.
The commission will pay a lower title-sponsorship fee to ESPN and plans to spend the difference on other marketing and national TV advertising, commission president and CEO Frank Muir said.
Teams will be quarantined for safety on arrival and spend two days in the Boise area instead of the usual four. No team social events will be held.
“We are just working with the conferences. We are doing everything we can to keep the players safe,” he said. “Secondarily, we want to have a competitive bowl game.”
The public won't be allowed to attend the game, which ESPN will broadcast nationally at 1:30 p.m. MST Dec. 22 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Teams from Mountain West and Mid-American conferences traditionally play.
The Mid-American Conference this year is limiting bowl games in which its teams will play, due to COVID-19, so a team from the American Athletic Conference is anticipated, Muir said. That conference includes Navy, Southern Methodist, Cincinnati, Tulane and Houston.
ESPN Events owns the game. The commission has been the title sponsor since 2011. The title-sponsorship fee has been $450,000 in recent years and is scheduled to increase to $477,000 in 2021.
Muir said he did not have permission to disclose this year’s fee.
“ESPN has been very cooperative in making this a financially feasible bowl game for the commission,” he said.
However, in response to a public information request, the commission supplied a copy of the amended sponsorship agreement. This year’s fee is $280,000. The scheduled fee is $477,000 for 2021-24. The commission is a state agency.
“Due to the impact to the event as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, (the) sponsor and ESPN Events desire to amend the sponsorship entitlements and financials for the 2020 bowl game only and extend the term of the sponsorship agreement through the 2024 bowl game,” the amended agreement says.
As part of the deal, ESPN will place sponsor logos on each 25-yard line as well as the 50-yard line and, for 2020 only, place sponsor logos throughout the stadium.
Muir said the bowl game provides “enormous” national exposure, Muir said. An independent organization estimated its media value — including reaching a national audience with IPC messaging during the game and in ads — at more than $13 million.
He expects a strong return on investment since fewer bowl games will be televised this year. An audience of more than 2 million is anticipated, including television, radio and online streaming.
Investment return can increase when the game features players with strong pro prospects, as it did the last three years, Muir said. Highlights featuring prospects in the Boise game may circulate ahead of college football award ceremonies and the pro draft.
Idaho leads the U.S. in potato production. The commission collects a tax and directs proceeds to marketing, research and education.