BOISE — ESPN Events has hired Danielle Brazil as executive director of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the college football game held each December in Boise.
She arrived March 21 to succeed Kevin McDonald, who retired March 31. McDonald had been executive director since 2007.
The game was first played in 1997 as the Humanitarian Bowl. It had several title sponsors before the Idaho Potato Commission assumed title sponsorship in 2011. ESPN Events has owned the bowl game since 2013.
Brazil worked as the bowl’s operations and marketing director from 2007 to 2017. For ESPN Events, she also directed the annual Wooden Legacy college basketball event in Anaheim, Calif.
She joined The College of Idaho as associate athletic director in 2017. At the private liberal-arts school in Caldwell, she led fundraising and managed revenue from sponsorships, gifts, ticket sales and special events. She oversaw marketing, community engagement, sponsorship and compliance.
“Danielle is highly respected throughout the community in Boise and within our organization, so we are thrilled to welcome her back,” ESPN Events Vice President Clint Overby said in a release. “Her experience makes her a perfect fit for this role as she continues the outstanding work that Kevin has done.”
“Right now, I am listening” as she settles into the new job, Brazil told Capital Press.
She and Events Coordinator Katy Murphree, also a full-time employee of ESPN Events in Boise, are meeting with sponsors, community partners and volunteers.
“We want to make sure we are continuing on the path set by Kevin and all of the people involved in getting the bowl to where it is now,” Brazil said. Another goal is “to keep elevating our profile in the community.”
“It has been a very good relationship between the commission and Kevin,” Idaho Potato Commission President and CEO Jamey Higham said. “He has been a great partner for us. He’s just a good guy and he’ll be missed.”
“We are excited to work with Danielle,” he said. “She’s full of excitement and energy. We’re looking forward to getting to know her and to continue on with the great relationship the IPC has with ESPN and the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.”
Brazil, 39, grew up on her family’s farm outside Homedale, Idaho, driving tractor, moving irrigation siphon tubes and clearing irrigation ditch banks.
“Idaho’s ag industry is a big passion of mine,” she said.
The state leads the U.S. in potato production.
As for the Potato Commission’s bowl title sponsorship, “we are really proud of that,” Brazil said. “We want the game to be a three-and-a-half-hour ongoing industry spotlight.”
She said Frank Muir, commission CEO from 2003-21, and McDonald “did a phenomenal job, definitely, with the marketing piece.”
The current game contract runs to 2024, and the annual fee is set at $477,000.