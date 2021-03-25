POCATELLO, Idaho — An intermodal rail terminal planned in Pocatello is expected to help agricultural products reach export markets faster and more economically, sponsors say.
Savage Railport-Southern Idaho workers will place loaded containers onto railcars that Union Pacific Railroad will then transport to ports in Tacoma and Seattle.
Salt Lake City-based Savage, a global supply-chain company, announced it had entered an agreement with Union Pacific to build and operate the terminal at UP’s railyard in Pocatello. The terminal is expected to be in operation by mid-year.
“We’re excited to serve Idaho producers and shippers with intermodal export service,” Savage President and CEO Kirk Aubry said in a release. “The ability to ship containers out of Idaho directly to the Pacific Northwest by rail will open up supply chains and allow more Idaho businesses to access global markets.”
Savage said using a direct rail connection will be more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly than trucking products across several states.
UP’s Kari Kirchhoefer, vice president of premium marketing and sales, said the facility will be “uniquely focused on Idaho shippers’ needs and the global economic impact Pacific Northwest exports have around the world.”
The partnership “makes the most of the container’s round trip and saves truck drayage costs for the Idaho shippers by providing a direct rail option,” Kirchhoefer said.
The potato-focused Idaho Grower Shippers Association in Idaho Falls has been a strong advocate of the project. President and General Counsel Shawn Boyle told Capital Press that IGSA and Savage have met with potato growers, shippers and processors to explore the project’s benefits.
“We are convinced that this terminal will provide immediate benefit to Idaho’s potato industry and to other commodities such as hay, grain and oilseed as they seek to compete in global markets,” he said. “The possibilities for future growth and transportation efficiencies, both internationally and domestically, are similarly very exciting.”
Now, a commodity like compacted hay may travel in parts of multiple railcars, or by truck — adding cost and time.
“Moving commodities like hay can be done more efficiently in containers via intermodal transport,” Savage spokesman Jeff Hymas said.
Plans call for employing four people initially, and moving about 150 containers per week to start and 250 by year’s end, he said. Details about the facility’s size, configuration and cost weren’t released.