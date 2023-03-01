Oregon horses (copy) (copy)

Idaho officials have confirmed a case of equine herpesvirus in Gem County. 

 Capital Press File

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture received confirmation of a case of equine herpesvirus (EHV-1) in Gem County in Southwest Idaho the agency reported on Tuesday.

A mare at a private equine facility in Gem County aborted a pregnancy in late February. On Feb. 27, ISDA received laboratory confirmation the abortion was caused by EHV-1 infection.

