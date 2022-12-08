Valley Agronomics, LLC of Greenleaf, Idaho, has agreed to pay EPA a $144,400 penalty for pesticide storage violations under the the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).
During a September 2019 inspection, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture found the company had violated pesticides storage requirements meant to prevent accidental releases.
The Pesticide Container and Containment Rule under FIFRA requires all stationary pesticide containers to be resistant to extreme temperature changes and constructed of materials of adequate thickness to resist cracking and withstand operating stresses.
The law also requires secondary containment structures to be constructed of rigid materials, and liquid-tight with cracks, seams, and joints appropriately sealed.
“Pesticide facilities have an obligation to ensure their products are safely stored to prevent dangerous exposure to employees and surrounding communities,” said Ed Kowalski, director of EPA Region 10’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division.
“In a case of an accidental release, these chemicals could affect people’s health and harm the environment. When companies comply with environmental regulations, they’re better equipped to prevent and safely handle any potential release,” he said.
Valley Agronomics has not replied to Capital Press' requests for comment.