Valley Agronomics, LLC of Greenleaf, Idaho, has agreed to pay EPA a $144,400 penalty for pesticide storage violations under the the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).

During a September 2019 inspection, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture found the company had violated pesticides storage requirements meant to prevent accidental releases.

