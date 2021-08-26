The Idaho Conservation League and the Endangered Species Coalition are urging the Interior Department and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to formally examine what they say are new threats to gray wolves in Montana and Idaho.
A letter to the top officials at the agencies cites criteria in the 2009 Northern Rocky Mountain wolf delisting rule that prompt a Fish and Wildlife status review of gray wolves when changes to wolf management or policy “significantly increase the threat” to the wolf population.
The letter also requests the immediate issuance of a new “post-delisting monitoring period” under the Endangered Species Act that requires more stringent oversight of state management for recently delisted species.
The groups’ action is in response to legislation passed in both states this spring that expand wolf hunting and trapping, which they contend will likely result in a significant reduction in the wolf populations in each state.
Officials say there are about 1,160 wolves in Montana and 1,500 in Idaho.
The biggest concern is the significant departure from the states’ management plans approved by Fish and Wildlife in delisting the wolf and an escalation in wolf management in terms of increased killings, said Derek Goldman, Northern Rockies representative for the Endangered Species Coalition.
For the first time, lethal neck snares, baiting and night hunting with high-tech optics will be allowed in Montana.
In Idaho, the Legislature removed bag limits, extended the trapping season on private land year-round and allowed the use of dogs and vehicles to pursue wolves.
It appears the intention is to drive wolf populations down to the bare minimum, Goldman said.
Montana never had wolf snaring before, which uses cables that are lethal to animals, he said.
“We think trappers are going to put out thousands of snares,” he said.
They’re much cheaper than leg holds. In addition, there’s no requirement to pick them up at the end of the season, and trappers will just leave them out there because it’s not worth their time to pick them up, he said.
Montana is also now basically offering a bounty to kill wolves, which is completely contrary to anything Montana has ever had and its previous ethical hunting requirements, he said.
“We’re seeing a lot of the same things in Idaho,” he said.
Idaho approved unlimited hunting, including year-round on private property. The state also approved the use of dogs, vehicles and night vision devices to hunt wolves, he said.
“None of those things were allowed in the states when the Fish and Wildlife issued a delisting rule,” he said.
The states are reneging on the management plans they agreed to, and Fish and Wildlife has a duty to step back in and hold the states accountable, he said.
Jonathon Oppenheimer, external relations director with the Idaho Conservation League, said the Idaho Legislature implemented the changes over objections from the Idaho Fish and Game Commission and others.
“As a result of their actions, they are inviting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to play a more active role in wolf management,” he said.
Fish and Wildlife has the authority to review any changes to wolf management or policy that significantly threaten wolf populations, he said.
Fish and Wildlife could determine that wolves in Montana and Idaho should be protected again under the Endangered Species Act, Goldman said.
“The things we’re asking them to do could certainly be a precursor, a first step toward relisting,” he said.