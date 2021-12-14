Inflation will continue to challenge food producers next year, an agricultural economist says.
“We are moving to a new and higher level, and we are going to be there for a long time,” Brett Stuart of Global AgriTrends, based in Preston, Idaho, told a University of Idaho Ag Outlook videoconference Dec. 13. “I would suggest that without some major event, it’s going to be a soft landing. Inflation is going to weigh on us. It could carry us into stagflation,” which is inflation with a slowing economy.
Price increases since August 2020 include 166% for natural gas, 110% for fertilizer, 101% for crude oil and 54% for diesel, he said.
Gains in the prices of agricultural commodities include 85% for corn, 75% for wheat (Kansas City benchmark), 61% for chicken breasts, 57% for pork bellies, 44% for hogs, 34% for beef and 30% for steers.
The surges reflect pent-up demand as COVID-19 restrictions ease, port congestion and other supply-chain challenges, and a money supply that grew by about 40% in two years, Stuart said.
Cheese prices are down 22% since August 2020. Stuart said Class III milk futures improved recently, and there is room for optimism next year.
Dairy producers “have been late to the party,” he said. “I hope they get a piece of this.
“The game is now: How do you manage cost, and how do we keep revenue going up and even try to hope that we can keep pace with inflation?" Stuart said.
He said the U.S. government can’t afford to increase interest rates substantially to combat inflation, as it did in the early 1980s, given its debt load.
“We’re going to see interest rate hikes next year,” Stuart said. “Maybe a quarter point in the first quarter, maybe a quarter point in the second quarter. What that equates to is a BB gun. I don’t think it’s going to slow it down. Inflation is going to run hotter and longer than most people realize.”
China is a big importer of U.S. meats and other commodities. China’s rising incomes and a phase one trade agreement with the U.S. are factors in recent and anticipated demand, he said. China reduced its swine herd due to disease in 2018-19.
University of Idaho agricultural economist Garth Taylor said Idaho has one of the country’s largest ag economies.
Food processing became a bigger contributor to Idaho’s economy in the past five years, he said.
Idaho promotes and supports agriculture, and its growing dairy industry is increasing the herd’s productivity — a big contributor to increased farm Gross Domestic Product, Taylor said. The dairy herd also benefits from increased efficiency via economies of scale.
Direct payments from the U.S. government will be down this year after jumping in 2020 as part of the COVID-19 relief packages, he said.
In Idaho agriculture next year, Taylor expects a “drought hangover,” various inflation impacts, and growth of exports and the state’s dairy herd.