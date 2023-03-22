Idaho Potato Commission funds study making case for new Idaho fry plant (copy)

French fries are produced at the McCain Foods plant in Burley, Idaho. Agriculture plays a large role in the economy, according to a new study.

 McCain Foods

Food and agricultural industries and their suppliers contribute more than $8.6 trillion to the U.S. economy — nearly one-fifth of the total national output, according to the seventh annual "Feeding the Economy" report.

Nearly one-fifth of all U.S. manufacturing jobs involve agricultural products, the report said. The American Farm Bureau Federation was among 24 food and agriculture groups that commissioned it.

