Food and agricultural industries and their suppliers contribute more than $8.6 trillion to the U.S. economy — nearly one-fifth of the total national output, according to the seventh annual "Feeding the Economy" report.
Nearly one-fifth of all U.S. manufacturing jobs involve agricultural products, the report said. The American Farm Bureau Federation was among 24 food and agriculture groups that commissioned it.
The U.S. food and agriculture sector directly supports nearly 23 million jobs, provides $927 billion in wages and is particularly vital to rural communities, according to the report.
Overall, more than 46 million jobs are supported across the food and agricultural supply chain, up nearly 2% since the 2019 report despite economic challenges and disruptions associated with the pandemic.
Land use for agriculture decreased by 28% between 1948 and 2019 while land productivity went up nearly fourfold and labor productivity went up more than tenfold, according to USDA. The sector is among the highest in total productivity growth.
In Idaho, the food and agricultural industry accounts for 370,878 jobs, $21.9 billion in total wages, $7.5 billion in taxes and $1 billion in exports, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation.
The numbers “reveal just how important the agriculture and food sector is to Idaho’s economy and the American economy as a whole,” said Bryan Searle, Idaho Farm Bureau president. “It clearly shows that the food and agriculture industries are dynamic contributors to the Idaho and U.S. economies.”
Industries studied included commodity production and food manufacturing, wholesaling and retailing, including grocery stores and restaurants.
Searle’s approximately 2,000-acre farm near Shelley grows potatoes, grains and some hay. Potatoes go to fresh packers or dehydrators, which export some of their products. Grains may be milled or processed locally or in the region.
Farms pay for inputs, equipment and staff, which often increases during harvest. Economic impacts continue when the raw product is sold, moved and made into a food product.
“So many people touch ag,” Searle said in an interview. “Dollars just turn and turn and turn until it gets to the consumer.”
The big totals found in the study reflect that everyone eats, and provide “a significant amount of clout to the nation’s combined food and ag industry,” Idaho Farm Bureau spokesman Sean Ellis said. “The numbers are impossible to ignore.”
Nearly all commodities produced in Idaho are exported to other states or countries, which means the ag industry has an even greater impact on the state’s overall economy, he said. And many commodities are processed before they are shipped, increasing economic impact.
