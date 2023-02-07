SPOKANE — Popular weatherman Art Douglas said the outlook is "kinda grim" for the region as La Nina ends and El Nino begins.

"The sooner El Nino starts, the sooner it dries out in the Pacific Northwest," Douglas said. "Maybe you're going to eke through with normal to slightly below normal precipitation in March and April here in the winter wheat country, but come May, it is going turn drier as well as warmer."

Field Reporter, Spokane

Field Reporter, Spokane

