A first-year crop of watermelons pleases J&S Farms’ third-generation operators as much as anything else this year in their 2,000-acre, multi-crop operation near Notus, Idaho.
“Everyone says they look healthy,” Michael Jemmett said. “We don’t have any experience.” The plantings looked to be in a lull for about three weeks, “and all of a sudden, they took off,” establishing a root system before spreading.
“Because we were new to the watermelons, we thought it would be best to start on a small scale,” said Jarom Jemmett, Michael’s cousin and one of four partners. They grew 3 acres of the melons. “We are not watermelon experts by any means. We are still learning.”
“This spring, we did have a challenge,” he said. J&S replanted about 70% of its crop after unusually wet conditions in May. “We’ve had a nice growing season since about mid-June.”
J&S Farms’ watermelon crop looks good overall, Jarom Jemmett said Aug. 20, a day before the crew of about 15 expected to finish the first picking.
Watermelons are a fairly small crop in Idaho, though they can thrive in the state’s southwest region thanks to warm days and cool nights — which help limit pest and disease pressure — and robust irrigation infrastructure.
J&S used 2- to 3-inch-tall transplants from a greenhouse in Arizona, irrigating them with a drip system.
USDA’s 2020 Census of Agriculture said watermelons were grown on 72 farms and 133 acres in Idaho in 2017, compared to 20 farms and 42 acres in 2012.
Other states’ 2017 totals included Oregon with 160 farms growing watermelons on a combined 1,180 acres, Washington with 106 farms and 814 acres, and California with 692 farms and 10,534 acres.
Nearby, in the Parma area, Pace-Nielsen Farms has about 47 acres of watermelons. They are sold under the Nielsen Brothers Seedless Watermelons banner directly to retailers. The farm has been involved with the crop for about a decade.
“We like to grow it,” said Rod Nielsen, one of three brothers who own the business. “It’s one of those fun crops — like sugar beets, but on a watermelon you can bring one home that night and give it to a neighbor.”
Pace-Nielsen started full-scale harvest of the labor-intensive crop around Aug. 14, after three days earlier beginning at a level that was “not quite enough to justify getting a full crew going,” Nielsen said.
Planting was about two weeks later than anticipated, and early cool, wet weather limited pollination, he said. More watermelons were misshapen, and some of those may not be harvested. Quality and sweetness are good, he said.
J&S Farms also grows onions, processing potatoes, carrot seed, dry edible beans and wheat.
A broker in the Midwest approached J&S about growing watermelons this year, Jarom Jemmett said. Most will end up in foodservice or retail channels. The farm will also sell some to a market in nearby Wilder.
“We anticipate doing watermelons next year,” he said. Acreage may increase slightly.