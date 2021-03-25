KIMBERLY, Idaho — The Nature Conservancy in Idaho is teaming up with Twin Falls-area farmer Todd Ballard on a new 30-acre regenerative agriculture demonstration farm that will test cropping techniques in the Magic Valley.
The project also aims to expand public awareness of soil health and inspire wider adoption of regenerative agriculture practices across the state.
The demonstration farm builds on TNC’s relationships with Idaho’s agriculture community as part of its regenerative agriculture initiative. It brings together the ingenuity of local farmers and TNC’s conservation experience to transform agriculture for the benefit of people and nature.
“It’s the first demonstration farm that we’ve done in Idaho,” Neil Crescenti, TNC's agriculture program manager, said.
The goals are threefold, he said.
One is to help producers overcome obstacles to building soil health. It’s a learning experience, and risks come with it, he said. The project is aimed at lowering the financial and practical barriers.
The project will also use some broader regenerative practices, such as cover cropping and no-till, test them on the farm and tailor them to the unique conditions in different regions of Idaho, he said.
Producers will be able to see the lessons learned on the farm. It’ll be a living classroom with field tours and workshops where producers can see the effects and start a dialogue, he said.
It will also include resources — including the University of Idaho, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Simplot — to look at a suite of practices and make them more accessible to farmers, he said.
“We’re really excited, and we think this is a really good program to communicate and demonstrate soil health practices,” he said.
Regenerative agriculture is gaining attention as a strategy to improve water quality and soil health, protect the environment and reduce climate change impacts.
Ballard, who will farm the demonstration farm, began experimenting with soil health practices on his fields about eight years ago after conventional methods and gravity irrigation systems became increasingly expensive to maintain. He started planting cover crops and using minimum- or no-till practices that produced yields relatively even with conventional methods.
The demonstration farm will be managed by Brad Johnson, agriculture strategy manager at TNC.
“Regenerative agriculture practices are not one-size-fits-all,” he said.
“That’s why we’re excited for this demonstration farm to be a living classroom where innovative regenerative agriculture practices can be honed and shared with the farming community, expanding what is possible for Idaho agriculture,” he said.
The farm will employ key principles of soil health to avoid soil disturbance, maximize water absorption, enrich biodiversity and enhance the soil’s ability to store carbon.
The first crop, malt barley, will be planted soon. A second crop, dry edible beans, will be planted in late May.
TNC is planning tours of the farm in June and in the fall, as well as a workshop next winter.