BOISE — Stephen Heidt, a teacher, is running as the Democratic candidate for Idaho governor.
The longtime Marsing resident taught for 32 years in Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Most recently, he taught English as a second language and general education courses at the Idaho Department of Correction from 2008 until April 30, when he left to focus on the campaign.
Heidt has not held elected office but has been involved in service work for years. He has also served in the National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve as a pharmacy technician and medic.
Capital Press interviewed him about issues important to the state’s farmers and ranchers. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Capital Press: How would you help to preserve farm, ranch and timber land as the population continues to grow and expand in rural areas?
Heidt: Most important to helping Idaho farmers would be to curtail the influence of the Idaho Freedom Foundation (a Boise-based conservative lobbying group) and out-of-state organizations. ... Allow the government to function as dictated by Idaho constitutional law.
Encourage the Legislature to pass laws protecting farmers from multinational corporate manipulation, which prevents farmers from being able to repair their own machines that they already have to pay millions of dollars to buy. Pass laws that encourage these companies to work with the farmers instead of trying to control them.
To preserve areas of farming, ranching and timber, the state needs to create better guidelines and limitations — research, not legislation — on how to best limit the selloff of state lands, then encourage legislation slowing and improving development. Also, have a dialogue between farmers, food producers and the market to determine how best to achieve this to the best advantage for all, most especially the consumer.
CP: How can the governor’s office help food and fiber producers stay viable given cost, logistical and market challenges?
Heidt: The governor’s office can be the facilitator to encourage farmers and marketing to look forward and use good economic foresight, to determine future needs, and anticipate expansion sufficiently to provide timely product delivery for expected population growth.
CP: What more can the state do to ensure an adequate supply of water for agriculture?
Heidt: Many cities already use best practices. What the state can do to ensure both an adequate and clean water supply is to help the smallest communities with economic support to improve and/or modernize water reuse. So as not to overburden cities, new communities might look into having a scaled-down water recycling system, per so many new houses in a subdivision, thus limiting the overall cost to the urban areas. This water can then be used for city irrigation to reduce cities’ need for water taken away from agricultural use.
There are also best practices coming to agriculture. Better irrigation scheduling and an increase of organic matter can help to retain soil moisture. Over 90% of Idaho’s annual water use is for agricultural purposes.
Idaho needs to encourage both urban and agricultural sectors to continue seeking best practices established from thorough research.
CP: What more can the state do to reduce the risk of large wildfires?
Heidt: Thermal imaging helps firefighters spot areas where fires are still smoldering. ... Though there is better tech for tracking actual fires, this technology is good for the firefighters wanting to leave an area they think is out. But this is only for reducing the risk of a fire that has been brought under control rather than for actually preventing the fire.
The best way to reduce human-caused risk is educating people. The best way to mitigate naturally caused fires is through active management practices. Healthy, resilient landscapes are the best method to prevent severe wildfire.
As hard as it sometimes is to get the federal and state governments to work together, wildfires are one of those instances where they actually do. What the state can do more is work to maintain and improve this relationship.
CP: What should be done with the four Lower Snake River dams, which have fish ladders, to improve fish passage?
Heidt: Many of the larger dams have been in place for over 70 years. The problem with the salmon die-off has only been in the past few decades, with many decades of successful salmon returns. Outside environmental effects have more of an impact on the salmon runs than the dams. Science has identified various causes for the loss of salmon, most likely more problematic than the dams. Primary among them has been the increasing temperature of the oceans. Salmon are very cold-water fish and the oceans have been steadily rising in temperature, sufficiently to bring about the melting of the polar caps. The salmon die-off, among other things, is thought to be caused by this. ... At present, while research is still being performed, breaching the dams might not be the best “first option” for the salmon die-off issue and should be placed behind other ideas for the time being. However, it should not be removed from consideration.
Have patience with the research. Science is typically slow, but usually reliable.
CP: From a fish perspective, is the main challenge the adults traveling upstream or the juveniles traveling downstream?
Heidt: I would suggest a third perspective, and that is the environmental dangers the adults face in the open ocean that would prevent them from returning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.