Wildfire crews at 8 p.m. June 30 contained the Sugar Loaf Fire, burning grass and brush west of Eden in south central Idaho.
It has burned 3,214 acres.
They are expected to control the fire at 8 p.m. July 1, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management reported.
“There is always the chance that something can pop up with the winds that we get, but it’s unlikely,” Kelsey Brizendine, fire information officer with the bureau’s Twin Falls District, said early July 1. Fire crews “are mostly just improving containment lines and watching for any hotspots that might pop up.”
The bureau early June 30 said most of the active fire was extinguished. That day, ground crews worked with aircraft to secure an edge of the fire given access challenges. Seven engines, a dozer and a helicopter remained on-scene.
Reduced threat to structures and equipment prompted the release of Eden-based First Segregation Fire District crews back to their home base.
Brizendine said early July 1 that five BLM engines and a BLM dozer remained on the fire.
Earlier, a Sawtooth National Forest engine crew, a helicopter, several fixed-wing aircraft worked on the fire. It started on the late afternoon of June 29.
Brizendine said the fire’s exact cause remains under investigation, though the bureau determined it to be human-caused.
She said that ahead of the July 4 weekend, officials are concerned about fireworks, which are illegal on public land. They urge caution with campfires and vehicles.
