Three mink from two fur farms in the Netherlands tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, and mink farmers around the world have expressed concern for their already-fragile industry.
Fur farmers are worried the virus may infect mink, which are housed in cages packed close together. But industry leaders say mink producers face bigger challenges. The pandemic has disrupted pelt auctions and markets. And even without a virus to contend with, the industry faces declining demand, oversupply, pressure from animal activists and a deadly disease.
"We're in bad economic times in the fur industry," said Joe Ruef, a mink farmer near Mount Angel, Ore., "and the virus isn't helping matters."
Oregon, with about a dozen fur farms, is America's fourth-leading pelt producing state, following Idaho in third place. Wisconsin and Utah are Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.
The infected mink this week were found in a southern province of the Netherlands hit hard by the virus.
Dutch authorities have begun an investigation, hoping to better understand the virus. The Dutch Agriculture Ministry said the mink most likely became infected from farm workers, a case of human-to-animal transmission. One farm employee tested positive; others have shown symptoms.
According to veterinarians, mink have always been susceptible to human influenza, but there are no verifiable cases of mink-to-human viral transmission.
It is not yet known whether the virus can be transmitted from mink to mink. Dutch test results are expected by the end of May.
Other cases of COVID-19 have been reported among zoo animals and pets, including ferrets.
According to Bruce Akey, director of the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, both ferrets and mink belong to the weasel family.
"It's not terribly surprising that mink would be susceptible," said Akey.
Akey said recent experiments with infected ferrets reveal they are capable of transmitting the virus one another.
Fur Commission USA, a nonprofit representing mink farmers, has issued safety guidelines for producers.
Akey encourages farmers to wear masks, keep cages clean and require any person with suspected illness to avoid handling mink.
"They're feisty animals, so I don't think you'd be cuddling them in the first place," he said.
Akey said farmers shouldn't overlook the more common causes of respiratory illness, and call a vet if an animal appears sick.
Industry leaders add farmers should be more concerned about Aleutian Mink Disease, which has caused major global losses.
Ruef, the Oregon mink farmer, keeps about 71,000 females and 2,000 males for breeding. It's birthing season, and each day this week, Ruef says about 7,000 new babies have been born.
Although he's taking precautions to protect his herd, he's more worried about the pandemic's economic damage.
Ruef's pelts are graded, sorted, dried and stretched in Utah, then shipped to Copenhagen, Denmark, the No. 1 nation for pelt production. But this year, auctions are canceled or postponed. And elite buyers, primarily in China, South Korea and Italy, aren't buying.
Pelts are made into coats, hats and other fashion wear. The mink fat, according to Michael Whelan, executive director of Fur Commission USA, is rendered into oil used to waterproof leather, produce biofuels and create cosmetics. The carcasses are composted as fertilizer.
Despite slashed sales, Ruef said the pandemic has its perks. Local producers have long supplied him with waste eggs, meat and dairy to feed his mink.
Now that restaurants are closed, the waste pile is colossal. Ruef said he used to pick up 3 totes a week of raw eggs from Briarwood Farms, Skylane Farms and Willamette Egg Farms. Now, he picks up 30. In recent weeks, Ruef said, he has steamed and frozen over 100,000 eggs.
Ruef also feeds his mink 350,000 pounds of cheese and 1.4 million pounds of chicken annually.
The pandemic is not the first blow to the industry.
In recent years, the market for pelts has nose-dived from a 2013 value of $300 million to 2019's value, $82.6 million.
Consumer demands are changing, and some major luxury brands have turned their backs on animal fur, including Gucci, Michael Kors and Prada.
Farms also face pressure from animal rights organizations like People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Over the past decade, numerous animal rights activists have broken into farms and released thousands of mink, many of which died in the wild.
Some cities and the state of California have banned the sale of new animal fur products, with a few exceptions. Some fur farmers worry Oregon may be next.
"I'm a little concerned about COVID in mink," said Ruef. "But we've got bigger highs and lows going on."