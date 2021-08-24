Leadership Idaho Agriculture hosted 13 congressional aides for a four-day fact-finding tour to acquaint them with the state's agriculture.
Participants visited several operations, highlighting both the diversity and challenges of the industry.
“The goal of the tour is to give staffers a first-hand understanding of agriculture and introduce them to the people who produce our country’s food supply,” said Brad Griff, executive director of Idaho Sugarbeet Growers Association and LIA tour committee chairman.
Staffers have a wealth of resources to learn about policy topics, but nothing compares with getting out in the field, asking questions and seeing how it actually works, he said.
“We hope that when Congress considers budgets and policy bills in the coming months and years, they remember the faces and stories of the people they met on this tour,” he said.
Capital Press caught up with the tour on its final day in the Magic Valley, where participants visited Murtaugh Lake and the Milner Dam to learn about water supply, hydropower, aging infrastructure and the importance of dams.
The aides also visited crop farms and commodity storage facilities, dairy and beef cattle operations, Amalgamated Sugar, Chobani, Clif Bar and a USDA Agricultural Research station.
Elizabeth Daniels, communications director for Rep. Dan Newhouse, R- Wash., said Washington’s agricultural industry is similar to Idaho’s industry, but she wanted to take the tour to better understand the similarities and differences, she said.
Idaho producers are facing a lot of the same challenges as Washington producers, she said.
“It's just sort of the way they deal with the challenges is different,” she said.
Water is one of the biggest challenges, she said.
She was impressed with Idaho’s sugar beet industry and didn’t know sugar beets account for half of the country’s sugar production.
“That’s very cool that we have that right here in the Northwest,” she said.
She also didn't know dairy was the top commodity in Idaho.
"Trips like this are so important to our job,” she said.
Aides for members of Congress representing such states as Florida, Texas and Georgia participated in the tour, and agriculture in their regions is different than the Northwest, she said.
"Our agriculture industry here is so different. You don't really truly understand it until you see it,” she said.
The tour was "awesome," she said. “They’re fun but also super educational.”
All the aides seemed to enjoy the tour, Griff said.
“I heard from several that this is one of the best tours they’ve been on. From being able to milk a cow to riding on a potato digger and wheat combine, they thoroughly enjoyed the week’s experiences,” he said.
Several of the participants mentioned they were surprised by the scale of Idaho’s agriculture producers and the number of commodities produced here, he said.
“They also were impressed by the amount of technology we use in agriculture and the particular emphasis on soil health by many of our farmers,” he said.