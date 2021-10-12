TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Chobani employees in Twin Falls harvested 1,300 pumpkins from their on-site organic garden Oct. 9 and donated them to the Idaho Foodbank.
The food bank plans to deliver them to three south-central Idaho Boys & Girls Clubs, the Mustard Seed food pantry, and senior centers, Chobani said in a release.
Idaho Foodbank Chief Development Officer Morgan Wilson said the food bank and company have a year-round relationship that aims to provide nutritious food. The partnership “is based on a shared commitment to Idaho children, families and individuals,” she said, and the pumpkin donation “is another example of working together to further uplift neighbors in need.”
Chobani employees planted the quarter-acre garden April 22, Earth Day, and announced the harvest would go to people facing food insecurity in the Magic Valley. The company said Idaho Foodbank and area food pantries this summer and fall received hundreds of pounds of donated tomatoes, peppers, squash, melons, peas and other produce.
Chobani also has donated more than 1 million cups and bottles of its products to the food bank so far this year.
