Gov. Brad Little has appointed Chanel Tewalt to head up the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
She will replace Celia Gould, who is retiring after 16 years as ISDA director.
Tewalt has been deputy director for ISDA since 2021. Initially joining the agency as a college intern, Tewalt has gained over 15 years of experience working at ISDA, including as the agency’s chief operations officer.
“It is a privilege to be considered for this role. Agriculture has shaped my life in countless ways,” Tewalt said.
“I have a deep admiration for the industry and for the hard-working people who make it possible. I also understand how important it is for ISDA’s work to be implemented with transparency, consistency and balance,” she said.
Little said the agency will be in excellent hands with Tewalt at its helm.
Gould, a Twin Fall native, is a third-generation owner and operator of a cattle ranch in Buhl. Before becoming the first female director of ISDA, Gould served in the Idaho House of Representatives for 16 years, from 1996 to 2002.
Gould’s leadership of ISDA is highlighted through her organization of several international trade missions, steering the department and agriculture industry through the recession and increasing Idaho’s agricultural exports from $1.2 billion in 2007 to nearly $2.7 billion in 2021.
“Over these 16 years, I am honored to have worked alongside incredible staff, two great governors and an industry second to none,” Gould said.
“It has been a joy to work on the significant events and quiet efforts that assisted and highlighted Idaho agriculture. I am now blessed to return to the ranch with my family,” she said.
There are few people who understand every aspect of the Idaho agriculture industry like Gould, Little said.
“It takes a special person to accomplish what she has as director. I have greatly appreciated Celia’s wisdom, work ethic, integrity and friendship throughout her service to the state of Idaho,” he said.
“While she will be greatly missed, her retirement is well deserved. I trust the agency will be in excellent hands under Chanel Tewalt’s leadership,” he said.
