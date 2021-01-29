Crop inspectors in Idaho were busy last year certifying bean seed acres, which increased by nearly 71% over 2019.
Growers applied for certification or phytosanitary inspection on 38,370 acres in 2020, up from 22,464 acres in 2019.
“It was a big bean year,” said Kathy Stewart-Williams, south-central area manager for the Idaho Crop Improvement Association.
Certified acres make up the bulk of Idaho Crop’s work and accounted for more than 35,000 acres of beans inspected last year, she said during the University of Idaho’s virtual Bean School.
Phytosanitary inspections are done for crops that are intended for possible export, she said.
Bean seed growers applied for inspection on almost 21,000 acres in the Magic Valley in south-central Idaho, about 16,000 acres in the Treasure Valley in southwest Idaho and almost 1,500 acres in southeast Idaho.
“So it was a busy year for us,” she said.
Statewide certifications on all crops totaled 142,453 acres, with beans accounting for about 27%. Bean acres accounted for 67% of all inspected acres in the Magic Valley and 54% in the Treasure Valley.
“So that was a good amount of beans to look at,” she said.
Some changes to Idaho bean certification standards came into effect in November. Growers applying for certification cannot have had soybeans in their land history for the previous three years.
“And this would include soybeans that may be a component in a cover crop mix. So look at those mixes carefully and make sure you have your land history in order when you’re applying for certification,” she said.
For the field standard and seed standard, there will be no soybeans allowed in the field inspections or in the seed post harvest.
“This is applicable to all crops, all classes of certified seed – foundation, registered and certified,” she said.
Certification applications for this growing season are due June 15 in the southwest region and July 1 in the south-central region. Idaho Crop asks that the planting date, acres and map of field locations be as accurate as possible.
“The planting date and the map, or the field location, is such crucial information for us and for our inspectors. We really plan a lot of our inspections around where the fields are located, but also we want to make our first field inspection as accurate as we can and we depend on that planting date,” she said.
Growers are also asked to note any double-cropped fields when they turn in their applications.
“That way we’re not surprised, we don’t have surprised inspectors calling saying ‘I went to this field and it’s not beans, it’s barley,’” she said.
She also reminded growers they have to have a pre-harvest or windrow inspection before harvest begins.
“Windrow notification in a timely manner is really critical for us, especially in a year like 2020 when we had a lot of acres and a lot of inspectors going in many different directions,” she said.
Both the Twin Falls and Meridian offices have a dedicated email account just for windrow notification.
If growers anticipate they will harvest standing and want to apply a desiccant, Idaho Crop asks for a five- to seven-day notice before applying it to assure inspector safety.