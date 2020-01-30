Challenges and changes due to Idaho's growing population are the focus of the 26th Annual Larry Branen Idaho Ag Summit, themed “Rural Resilience — Surviving Growth.”
The summit is slated Feb. 17-18 in Boise.
“These timely topics are relevant to every citizen in Idaho as we face a variety of changes throughout the state,” summit Executive Director Rick Waitley said. “What was once a heavily rural state is changing in complexity, resulting in new challenges that will need to be addressed by public policy leaders.”
Maintaining lands for food and fiber production as urban growth and encroachment reduce production-agriculture acres will be covered in a panel discussion moderated by Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commission Administrator Terri Murrison.
Consultant Dick Wittman, who operates a family farming operation in the Lewiston area, is slated to discuss nontraditional alternatives to business succession in agriculture.
Farm organizations coming together nationally to work on developing rural infrastructure is to be discussed by scheduled keynote speaker Todd Van Hoose, Farm Credit Council president and CEO. He will provide an update on agriculture and rural issues at the federal level.
The summit starts at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17 with a dinner and walking tour with Idaho legislators. It starts at Boise Centre East near Ninth and Front streets.
Discussion sessions Feb. 18 begin with registration at 7:15 a.m., introductory remarks at 7:30 and presentations from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All are at Red Lion Hotel Boise Downtowner, 1800 Main St. Gov. Brad Little is slated to present the Governor’s Excellence in Agriculture Awards at a 12:15 p.m. luncheon at the hotel.
Branen is a former dean of the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
Cost: $40 to $100. Information / registration: 208-888-0988 or rick@amgidaho.com.